UV Angel Clean Air™ Purification Systems Enable Higher Quality of Life for Senior Residents at New Bedford Housing Authority Facility

After an extensive environmental study, The New Bedford Housing Authority added UV Angel Clean Air™ units to the Boa Vista Tower to make community activities safer for residents.

NEW BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UV Angel, a health and technology company that harnesses the power of Upper-Room Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) to make environments measurably safer, today announced the installation of UV Angel Clean Air™ units at the New Bedford Housing Authority’s (NBHA) Boa Vista Tower for senior residents. The NBHA, like many other housing facilities, has been impacted by COVID-19. In order to resume community activities and social gatherings that support a higher quality of life for senior residents, NBHA installed UV Angel Clean Air units in many high traffic and shared spaces including hallways, lobbies, staff office areas, conference rooms, laundry rooms and stairwells.

An environmental study was performed at the NBHA to demonstrate the efficacy of UV Angel Clean Air technology, which included extensive pre-installation and post installation environmental testing. The results from third-party independent laboratories reported that UV Angel Clean Air units eliminated 88% of air bacteria within the communal areas. Another dramatic improvement to NBHA environmental testing results showed that by cleaning the air, the UV Angel technology also reduced bacterial contamination on surfaces by 83% without adding any chemicals to the environment. These results and the efficacy of this flagship installation with the NBHA will influence the organization’s strategic plans, ensuring this technology is prioritized in the budgets for future housing projects in the years to come, particularly those built for elderly residents.

Engineered to continuously clean the air and safely operate in occupied spaces with no chemicals or harmful by-products, the UV Angel Clean Air Upper-Room UVGI technology seamlessly integrates a patented control platform into the room ceiling space. Studies show that as people talk, sing, laugh and breathe; the heat generated from their bodies and breath rises, carrying expelled germs such as viruses and bacteria toward the ceiling. Operating completely independent of existing building HVAC, the automated system runs quietly and continuously 24×7/365 by actively pulling room air into a sealed UVGI infection control chamber, where viruses, bacteria, and fungi (mold) are killed up to 99.99%. Once treated, the clean air is safely returned to the room, providing a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment.

UVGI, as a technology platform, is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), and was strongly recommended by the White House during a March 29th briefing on COVID-19 and clean indoor air. The White House stated that COVID-19 is airborne and measures must be taken to protect people and prevent transmission indoors, and upper-room UVGI is an effective added protective measure against viruses, bacteria and fungi (mold). This is an important step for everyone, but is especially important when protecting vulnerable populations like seniors.

The New Bedford Housing Authority (NBHA) is committed to providing affordable housing to community members. The COVID-19 pandemic presented the NBHA with the challenge of keeping residents, visitors, and staff members safe while maintaining standard services. UV Angel’s technology presented a solution, enabling NBHA to re-establish a sense of community by creating a cleaner, safer and healthier environment for activities and gatherings.

“Our passion at UV Angel is to deliver leading technology based in science to improve public health, and we are proud to enable a safer living environment for Boa Vista Tower residents.” said Dr. Linda Lee, MBA, CIC, Chief Medical Affairs and Science Officer of UV Angel. “We believe that partnering with the New Bedford Housing Authority and using our technology will further support the organization in future housing project plans to ensure residents continuously have cleaner, safer environments in which to live and socialize.”

“The installation of the UV Angel Clean Air treatment systems have made a huge impact on the quality of life for Boa Vista Tower residents,” said Steven Beauregard, Executive Director of NBHA. “The residents can now partake in more fulfilling community-based activities with peace of mind, knowing that the air is being treated in addition to rigorous cleaning processes throughout the building.”

About UV Angel



Designed to meet stringent healthcare standards, UV Angel’s revolutionary technology was initially developed in 2014 to serve hospitals and healthcare facilities and prevent infections. Today, many industries, along with healthcare, are benefiting from our technology, including senior living, restaurants, retail, government, education, and many more. The company uses years of advanced research and development in ultraviolet light and digital IoT platforms to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer. Automated, patented, and proven safe, UV Angel leverages Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) technology to monitor and clean the air we breathe and surfaces we touch. Complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages, UV Angel helps ensure the spaces where we live, eat, and work are measurably safer. To learn more, visit www.uvangel.com.

About the New Bedford Housing Authority



The New Bedford Housing Authority (NBHA) is the public housing authority for the city of New Bedford. Founded in 1938, NBHA continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the city. With close to 1,650 federal public housing units and 850 state-aided units, NBHA services over 6,000 individuals by providing safe, well maintained, and affordable housing units. In addition, NBHA administers nearly 1,800 federally-funded rental vouchers through HUD’s Voucher Choice Program. This allows us to provide rental assistance payments to landlords to assist another 3,300 men, women, and children in securing affordable housing. We work to develop, acquire, operate, and lease out affordable housing options for our residents who have limited incomes.

The funding for NBHA primarily comes from the federal government through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and the collection of resident rents.

Contacts

UV Angel Media Contact

Molly Walsh



[email protected]

(617) 599-4242