VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights – April 30, 2022

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

April 30, 2022
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: May 3, 2022

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

107,802,096

 

    including:

  • 107,781,582 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
 130,384,860 Sale of 1,695 shares with double voting rights April 1 and 14, 2022 130,260,538

 

Attachment

