VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights – April 30, 2022
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
April 30, 2022
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B
Declaration date: May 3, 2022
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
107,802,096
including:
|130,384,860
|Sale of 1,695 shares with double voting rights
|April 1 and 14, 2022
|130,260,538
