Varonis Expands Asia-Pacific Operations with Appointment of Country Executives

Varonis hires cybersecurity industry professionals in India, Singapore, and Japan to lead sales and business development initiatives

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia-Pacific region with the appointment of country leadership in India, Singapore, and Japan. The new executives bring to Varonis more than 75 years of combined business development and sales leadership experience with leading technology and security companies.

Maheswaran Shamugasundaram joins Varonis as the company’s first country manager for India. Maheswaran brings more than two decades of security experience to this position. Before Varonis, he was the regional director at HelpSystems. Earlier, he was the regional director at Titus and spent more than a decade at Forcepoint.

Shing Ping Loi joins Varonis as the company’s first country manager for Singapore. Shing Ping has more than 20 years of IT sales experience with companies including Oracle and Symantec. Before Varonis, Shing Ping spent seven years at Trustwave, where he led sales, pre-sales engineering, and sales operations in Singapore.

Katsuya Tsujimoto joins Varonis as the company’s first country manager for Japan. Katsuya joins Varonis from Splunk, where he led partner business and high-touch sales. Earlier, he was the country manager at Nintex Japan. Katsuya also spent 20 years as a sales and partner business leader at Microsoft in Japan.

“Today’s unprecedented digital transformation requires a data-centric approach that protects critical information from modern cyber threats — and the Asia-Pacific region is no exception,” said Scott Leach, Vice President of APAC, Varonis. “We are thrilled to welcome Maheswaran, Shing Ping, and Katsuya to continue to grow our presence throughout APAC. Their impressive leadership backgrounds and deep industry experience make them exceptionally well-qualified to help grow our business footprint by forging new partnerships and delivering Varonis’ data-first solutions throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

Additional Resources

Request a demo from the Varonis team.

For more information on Varonis’ solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com.

Visit our blog, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Watch and subscribe to SecurityFWD, Varonis’ YouTube show covering the latest infosec tips, tricks, and tools.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Arestia

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2149

[email protected]

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

[email protected]