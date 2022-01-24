Ventyx Biosciences to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

ENCINITAS, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on May 12, 2022. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and highlight recent pipeline and business progress.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 788-3665 (U.S.) or (615) 489-8863 (international) and refer to conference ID 5790909. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ventyxbio.com. A recording of the webcast will be available for thirty days following the call.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

