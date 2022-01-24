Verizon and PCI Pal Release Joint White Paper With Servadus Addressing Contact Center Best Practices in the Wake of PCI DSS 4.0 Rollout

New white paper explores potential contact center challenges to adopt updated security standards

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, today releases a comprehensive white paper, Keep Calm and Simplify – Contact center best practices in the era of PCI DSS 4.0, with Servadus, and Verizon Business Group, Professional Services (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) mapping the contact center landscape over the past few years and taking a look ahead as the industry moves to adopt new payment security standards. The white paper also looks at best practices and emerging technologies that will shape the payment security industry.

In 2018, PCI Pal and Verizon published their first joint piece, Keep Calm and Descope, looking at the benefits of descoping organizational infrastructure to minimize the requirements of PCI DSS. While the message within the original white paper still stands today, the impacts of a global pandemic, the ever-changing threat landscape, and the significant update to the standards themselves have prompted this further collaboration.

According to the white paper, the key challenges faced by contact centers heavily revolve around increased call traffic combined with the introduction of remote work during the pandemic, the rise in digital fraud and the tight labor market. In addition to the significant amends to the standards, the introduction of PCI DSS 4.0 significantly raises the payments security bar for all organizations accepting credit card payments.

“PCI DSS 4.0 is a much more robust set of standards compared to those we have seen in the past,” said Geoff Forsyth, CISO at PCI Pal. “This industry is constantly adapting to new challenges and increased threat levels which is why there is a need for solutions that do the same. It’s been a pleasure working with our partner Verizon once again on a joint piece to explore the ever-evolving needs of the industry and what is necessary to keep consumers’ data and information secure.”

“These new standards coupled with dependable solutions, like the ones PCI Pal offers, will keep security tight without negatively impacting the customer experience,” said Ciske van Oosten, Head of Global Business Intelligence at Verizon.

