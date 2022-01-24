Verona Pharma Announces May 2022 Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), announces the company will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

LifeSci Partners Virtual Immunology & Inflammation Symposium

Date: Tuesday, May 10
Time: 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST
Location: Virtual

H.C. Wainwright Hybrid Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24
Time: 3:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM BST
Location: Miami, Florida

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Top-line data are expected in the third quarter of 2022 and around the end of 2022.

If successfully developed and approved, ensifentrine has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications [email protected]
   
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1-212-600-1902
[email protected]
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron  
   
Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
[email protected]
Mary Clark / Rebecca Noonan / Zoe Bolt  

