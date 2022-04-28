VieCure Announces New Appointments to Its Board of Directors – Michael Mentesana and Brad Prechtl Bring Industry Knowledge and Expertise to the Growing Cancer Care Company

Nationally recognized healthcare executives join the VieCure Team

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VieCure, a cancer care company with a market leading artificial intelligence, informatics, and clinical decision support platform, announced today the appointment of two new members to the Board of Directors: biopharmaceutical strategic advisor Michael Mentesana and Brad Prechtl, President and Chief Development Officer for the American Oncology Network (AON).





“We are excited to welcome the strategic counsel and guidance that Michael Mentesana will bring to the company,” said Gerry Hogue, Chairman, President and CEO, VieCure. “Throughout his career, Mike has been a key contributor to transformative health care initiatives, helping shape and steward the growth of many companies that are now leaders in their respective fields.”

Michael is a dynamic executive, innovator, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has worked with prominent biotechnology companies, the top 20 global pharmaceutical organizations, leading CROs, global public health organizations, leading provider networks, and FDA. He has served many roles within the industry and has a vast network across the health ecosystem

From genomics and precision health technology startups to therapeutics companies focused on genetic medicines and oncology, Michael currently works hand in glove with these companies on strategy, commercial growth opportunities and as a member of their Board of Directors, most recently as a Board Member for Syapse. Prior to his current roles, Michael was the founder and leader of two groundbreaking businesses, Pharma R&D and Health Analytics, for PwC.

“I am thrilled to be part of the VieCure team and help advance our purpose driven approach to transform cancer care through our next generation Clinical Decision Support platform,” said Mentesana.

“Brad Prechtl is a nationally recognized healthcare and cancer care executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in community oncology. Brad’s knowledge of our market and his understanding of the paradigm shifting trends in precision oncology and value based care will be invaluable to the company and will help to accelerate our growth and scale,” said Hogue.

Brad is currently responsible for fueling growth at American Oncology Network and was the former Chief Executive Officer at Florida Cancer Specialists and the former Executive Director of Practice Operations at Texas Oncology. In addition, Brad was the President of Crozer Keystone Health Network, a multi-specialty physician group practice, and COO for Physician Oncology Services, a prostate cancer treatment network in Georgia, Indiana and Kentucky. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and passing the CPA exam, Brad spent three years as an auditor and consultant at Big 8 firms Arthur Andersen and Coopers and Lybrand; he later earned his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, while working at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“I share VieCure’s belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities. It’s an honor to join VieCure’s board of directors and to be part of a company that’s constantly innovating to transform cancer care,” said Prechtl.

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and point of care decision support system in oncology. The VieCure™ platform combines the latest in clinical knowledge with patient data to assist clinicians in generating personalized treatment plans and better managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. VieCure was launched in 2015 and has contracted with leading community oncology cancer centers like the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (Fort Worth, Texas), Alabama Cancer Care (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), Clermont Oncology (Clermont, Florida), and several others including the American Oncology Network. The VieCure contracted cancer center network now includes more than 100 locations in the United States, the Bahamas and Antigua. Active implementation of the VieCure platform is occurring in network locations across the United States. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

