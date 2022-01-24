Virtusa Is Now a Global Systems Integrator for WSO2

Virtusa and WSO2 will combine their technical competency, market reach, and developer-focused technology stack to provide global digital transformation solutions for various industries

London, UK – May 18, 2022 – Virtusa, a prominent global services provider, and WSO2, the leading digital transformation technology provider, today announced that Virtusa is now a WSO2 Global Systems Integrator (GSI). Through this partnership, Virtusa will deliver digital transformation solutions based on WSO2’s platforms to Virtusa’s diverse global customer base.

Thousands of organisations worldwide rely on WSO2’s open-source, cloud native solutions for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM) to drive their digital transformation—executing more than 18 trillion transactions annually. As a global service provider, Virtusa will utilise all WSO2 products, emphasising the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telco domains to deliver innovative and flexible digital transformation solutions.

The partnership between Virtusa and WSO2 brings together a range of proven data transformation solutions, including open banking, and dedicated professionals from each company with experience in delivering multiple transformation initiatives through a combination of industry consulting, engineering capabilities, and deep domain expertise. As a global organisation with over 33,000 employees, Virtusa has the scale, domain, and industry expertise with cutting-edge skills to accelerate its customers’ digital and cloud journeys.

“We are confident that our collaboration with WSO2 will help deliver significant differentiated value and innovative strategies to our clients globally. WSO2’s API management and CIAM technology has been adopted by banks, telcos, and other large enterprises worldwide. Our partnership with WSO2 will uniquely position us to deliver holistic, end-to-end, client-centric solutions,” said Virtusa Corporation SVP, and Head, APAC Naresha Supramaniam. “Working together, Virtusa and WSO2 will continue to enhance services offerings, leverage our expertise, and customise solutions that fit our customers’ changing business and technology landscapes to accelerate adoption.”

“We are excited to have Virtusa become a WSO2 Global Systems Integrator. As a widely recognised and trusted global service provider, Virtusa will play a strategic role in providing solutions based on our technology that enable enterprises across a range of industries to deliver secure applications optimised for today’s digital business models,” said WSO2 Chief Revenue Officer Devaka Randeniya. “Together, Virtusa’s expertise and our next-generation cloud native platforms will empower organisations worldwide to accelerate their digital transformation.”

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 18 trillion transactions and managing more than 500 million identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organisations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalisation and modernisation of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

