Viseon Inc. Announces Milestone of 1,000 U.S. Clinical Cases with MaxView® Intraoperative Realtime Spinal Imaging Technology

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Viseon Inc. announced that it recently achieved over 1,000 U.S. Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery cases utilizing the Viseon MaxView Imaging Platform. MaxView is a state-of-the-art intraoperative imaging technology that enables a highly magnified unobstructed view of the surgical corridor and critical anatomy projected in real time onto operating room flat panel displays for the surgeon and entire OR staff, including residents and fellows, to observe, learn and engage. As an alternative to the expensive and cumbersome surgical microscope, MaxView is a simple, single-use low profile imaging system that enables the surgeon to work in an ergonomically comfortable position, improving overall operating room workflow, enhancing visualization and reducing risk of complications. MaxView has been utilized in multiple minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, including posterior lumbar decompressions and fusions, tumor removal, lateral and prone lateral fusions as well as cervical procedures, in both the hospital and ambulatory surgery center.

Viseon’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Valko commented, “We have been focused, persistent and patient with our limited commercial roll-out efforts as the clinical community continues to emerge from safety and economic pressures imposed by the pandemic. Nonetheless, we are proud of our progress and growth from the clinical adoption of our MaxView imaging technology. With our early success from over 1,000 minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, we are well positioned to expand into both additional hospital centers and broader clinical indications. Our imaging technology is at the core of the evolving world of digital surgery, with plans for implementing Machine Learning and AI toward optimizing procedural techniques and enhancing patient outcomes. We will be launching our next generation MaxView system later this year that will enable the user to seamlessly record every clinical procedure and build a database supporting the clinical value of MaxView technology, as well as expanding our strategic initiatives. Viseon also plans to expand into the evolving field of minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery, offering additional differentiated clinical benefits including a dry surgical field.”

About Viseon, Inc.

Viseon, Inc. was founded to bring the first and only state-of-the-art single-use disposable imaging technology initially to the field of minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS). Viseon’s goal is to bring minimally invasive surgery into the 21st century and beyond, with innovative technology that disrupts antiquated modalities for intraoperative visualization, enabling the digital future and accelerated adoption of surgical techniques and further advancements in digital surgery, patient outcomes and safety.

