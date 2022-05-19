Vistin Pharma ASA: Minutes from the annual general meeting 2022

Oslo, Norway, 19 May 2022

Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTIN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held on 19 May 2022. All matters were resolved as proposed in the call for the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
[email protected]

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

Attachment

