Vívaro Telecom Selects Fujitsu for Next-Generation DWDM Network to be Deployed in the US

Fujitsu 1FINITY platform enables high-performance connectivity between people, businesses, and data

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#400G—Fujitsu Network Communications announced today that Vívaro Telecom has selected the 1FINITY™ platform for a greenfield, next-generation DWDM network deployment in Texas to enhance high-speed data services between the U.S. and Mexico. The open, modular platform offers scalable 400G wavelengths to support the ever-increasing bandwidth needs of today’s applications, including those that support remote working.

Vívaro Telecom (formerly Marcatel) brings more than 50 years’ experience to the international delivery of telecommunications, IT solutions, cybersecurity services and high-capacity services, operating ultra-low latency metropolitan and long-distance fiber optic networks and data centers. The new network, which will operate between Dallas and McAllen, Texas, is the latest Vívaro Telecom network to be deployed in the U.S.

The next-generation ROADM network will include 1FINITY Lambda blades, as well as 1FINITY T700 transport blades, the newest addition to the 1FINITY platform capable of delivering up to 1.6 Tbps capacity per blade. With next-generation colorless, directionless ROADM technology and Flex-grid functionality, the 1FINITY platform delivers the ultimate flexibility, reliability and spectral efficiency. Plus, Vívaro Telecom can manage both the new network and their existing infrastructure with the Virtuora® NC software-defined network (SDN) solution.

“As we strive to connect our carrier and business customers to the most important data centers in the U.S., this new deployment will ensure that our network delivers optimal performance today, and well into the future,” said Gustavo M. de la Garza Flores, chief executive officer, Vívaro. “Working with Fujitsu provides the peace of mind that we are making a smart investment.”

“Based on our history of successful deployments and fast product lead times from Fujitsu, we know that the 1FINITY platform is the best choice for our network, delivering performance, scalability and efficiency in a small footprint,” said Isaías Alegría, director of technology, Vívaro Telecom.

“Innovation is essential to enabling the digital transformation that better connects people, organizations and data,” said Annie Bogue, chief operating officer and head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the high-performance, scalable 1FINITY platform, Vívaro Telecom is well-positioned to offer the speed, security and agility to meet their customers’ communications needs.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com/

About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc.

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multi-vendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications.

Fujitsu (and design)®, 1FINITY™, Virtuora® are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

