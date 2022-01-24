Vivint Smart Home Launches Suite of New Products Designed to Make Homes Smarter and Safer

The four new products expand Vivint’s ecosystem of offerings and bring a new level of intelligence to the smart home

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, today announced a suite of new products that will further enhance the company’s unique smart home experience and provide intelligent new solutions that set the standard for what a smart home should be, including an all-new Doorbell Camera Pro, Outdoor Camera Pro, Spotlight Pro, and Indoor Camera Pro. Each new product seamlessly ties into Vivint’s unique smart home solution, connected by the company’s proprietary AI platform and rich, first-party data environment.





“Our goal has always been to take the guesswork out of smart home and deliver an experience that takes living in a smart home to the next level,” said Jim Nye, chief product officer at Vivint. “These products are a direct result of listening to homeowners and innovating solutions that solve real-world challenges to bring them peace of mind. Coupled with our professional installation, continuous monitoring and 24/7 customer support, Vivint is making it easier than ever for our customers to affordably make their homes even smarter and more secure.”

A major new feature coming to the new suite of products is a significant upgrade to a proprietary computer vision chip (CVC). The new CVC adds greater intelligence to the line of cameras, allowing for improved person and object detection, as well as enhancing the already industry-leading Smart Deter capabilities of Vivint’s cameras, taking detection and theft prevention a step further.

An Award-Winning Doorbell Camera Just Got Better – the New Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro

The new Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is the next iteration of Vivint’s AI-powered video doorbell that intelligently detects packages and actively helps protect them. It provides the same trusted experience of the previous generation, including a 180° x 180° lens for the widest ­field of view, two-way talk so you can answer your door from anywhere, Smart Deter with a 90 dB speaker to let porch pirates know they’ve been spotted, and Smart Clips so you can catch all the action at your door.

The new Doorbell Camera Pro takes the experience to the next level with:

On-camera encrypted SD card that provides improved performance and continuous, 24/7 monitoring and recording.

Upgraded camera sensor with improved HDR for better color accuracy and low-light video performance, offering significantly better detail in shadows and at night.

Upgraded CVC for more intelligent detection and alerts when a package or person arrives or leaves your doorstep.

New and improved form factor with a bigger, brighter LED light, and larger button.

Coming soon, updated Package Detection that monitors when a package is both delivered and removed from your doorstep.

Monitor Your Home from Anywhere with the Next Generation of the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro

The new Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro includes all of the security features of the previous generation like Smart Deter technology, which uses advanced analytics and an 85 dB speaker to detect and deter lurkers by playing a loud sound and illuminating an LED ring. It also includes an existing 360° ball joint for easy positioning, a wide 140° lens, 3X HD zoom powered by a 4K HDR sensor, surveillance zones to let you define the areas you want to protect, night vision from high power infrared LEDs, and far-field microphones for two-way talk.

Taking it a step further, the new Outdoor Camera Pro now includes:

Improved image color and detail with upgraded CVC that improves detection capabilities.

An on-camera encrypted SD card that provides improved performance and continuous, 24/7 monitoring and recording – even if a Wi-Fi connection is lost.

Compatibility with the exciting new addition to the Vivint product family – the new Vivint Spotlight Pro.

Intelligently Illuminating the Outdoors with the Vivint Spotlight Pro

The Vivint Spotlight Pro is a completely new accessory designed for the new Outdoor Camera Pro and one of the only lighting options in the industry that uses the camera’s technology to activate lighting and dynamically adapt based on what the camera is seeing.

When attached, Spotlight Pro uses all of the advanced features of the new Outdoor Camera Pro with an added Deter Mode feature. When active in Deter Mode, Spotlight Pro can detect people on your property, shine a spotlight on them, and follow them to let them know they are visible. If a person lingers too long, Spotlight Pro will escalate to a more dramatic lighting effect to deter potential thieves.

When Deter Mode is disabled via settings, Spotlight Pro will elegantly light a path with soft, ambient light for visitors as they walk around your property to help them better see and navigate in the dark. Spotlight Pro also comes with many customizable options that are easy to control from the Vivint app, including a setting that allows you to control which LED bulbs are illuminated so you can prevent it from shining into a neighbor’s window or property. You can also adjust other lighting options like brightness and lighting behavior (strobe, circle, or wave options), and specify your detection zones.

An Indoor Camera that Does Even More – the Vivint Indoor Camera Pro

The new Vivint Indoor Camera Pro has all the best features of the previous generation, including a “ping” call-out button that allows you to see and talk with family members or pets right through the camera. It also comes with brand new features like:

New audio analytics feature which will monitor for glass breaks or existing smoke and CO2 detectors and alert the smart home panel and the user if an alarm is detected.

Privacy Mode setting so you can choose to have the camera only record when your smart home system is set to “away/arm.”

Next-generation image quality, plus the new CVC that can detect people in the home and monitor specified detection zones.

New built-in SD card that provides improved performance and continuous, 24/7 monitoring and recording.

A sleeker, more updated form factor with a fully articulating hinge system for convenient mounting and placement options.

“Customer experience is at the center of everything we do, and these new products are a testament to our focus and to a dedicated team that has continued to innovate in the face of unprecedented headwinds,” David Bywater, chief executive officer at Vivint. “I can’t wait for our customers to experience these products and for us to continue to break ground with new offerings that will redefine the smart home category.”

The Future of Smart

Vivint’s solutions began with smart security, and while the company continues to heavily invest in this segment, a truly smart home should allow customers to do much more. That’s why in addition to these new products, Vivint has been working to expand the smart home experience by developing new offerings in Smart Insurance and Smart Energy.

Conceptually, Vivint Smart Insurance is similar to the smart driver’s discount many auto insurers offer but instead of auto insurance, Vivint will be able to provide customized homeowners insurance products for customers. As part of this process, the company is working to become a Managing General Agency (MGA) and Program Administrator. With over 26 million devices installed across nearly 1.9 million customers who interact with their Vivint system about 11 times per day, Vivint has a unique opportunity to offer lower rates and create innovative homeowner coverages for customers that are specialized to them.

Additionally, following recent announcements in the solar space, Vivint has been focused on developing a Smart Energy solution that will help customers subsidize the cost of a smart home, protect them from the rising costs of energy, and assist them in being better stewards of the environment. Smart Energy is still in development but as a first step, customers will soon be able to view and monitor their home’s solar energy production straight from the Vivint app and Smart Hub display. This integration will roll out later this year with even more integration features coming in the future.

Pricing and Availability

The new Doorbell Camera Pro is available now for $249.99 and Outdoor Camera Pro is also available now for $399.99. The new Spotlight Pro will begin rolling out to customers in July 2022 for $249.99, and the new Indoor Camera Pro will be available later this year for $199.99.

The base cost of a starter system is $599, depending on what products customers want installed, with monthly monitoring starting at $19.99/month. Financing options are also available. Included in the cost is an in-home consultation, professional installation, as well as 24/7 support, home monitoring, and service – if something breaks, we’ll fix it.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves nearly 1.9 million customers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Vivint and its new products, please visit www.vivint.com.

