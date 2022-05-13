Vor to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that members of its senior management team will be participating virtually in two upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Virtual 1×1 meetings only

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Presentation date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Pre-recorded on-demand presentation available beginning at 7:00 AM ET

The on-demand webcast of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference be available on the Company’s website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

