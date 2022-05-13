Vor to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that members of its senior management team will be participating virtually in two upcoming investor conferences:
BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, May 13, 2022
Virtual 1×1 meetings only
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Presentation date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Pre-recorded on-demand presentation available beginning at 7:00 AM ET
The on-demand webcast of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference be available on the Company’s website at www.vorbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available.
About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.
Contact:
Investors & Media
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
[email protected]