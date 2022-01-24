Wave Life Sciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
[email protected]

