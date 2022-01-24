Wenzel Spine Announces Leadership Changes

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wenzel Spine, Inc., a medical technology company focused on providing minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Warren Neely as Chairman of the Board and William E. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

On March 7th, 2022, the unexpected passing of Wenzel Spine’s former President and CEO, Chad G. Neely, left many in the Wenzel Spine community stunned. Dr. Philip Sanger, Managing Partner of TEXO Ventures, said, “We are all going to miss Chad and the presence that he had with Wenzel Spine’s employees, partners, and investors. We are fortunate that Dr. Warren Neely has graciously accepted the position of Chairman of the Board for Wenzel Spine. Dr. Neely is an experienced neurosurgeon who was an early proponent of the VariLift® System and has been actively involved in Wenzel Spine’s development.”

In addition, Wenzel Spine’s Board has appointed William E. (Bill) Wilson as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wenzel Spine. As a founding member of Wenzel Spine, Bill has built his career as an operations management and organizational leader, responsible for the development of the operations, finance, client relations, marketing, strategic partnerships, and medical education teams at Wenzel Spine. Bill’s experience and expertise have enabled him to expertly manage the continuously expanding team and product portfolio. Bill is focused on ensuring that the company’s growth is always centered around Wenzel’s surgeon partners and bringing value to their patients. With Bill’s background in software design and development, Bill can bring a unique perspective to the newest diagnostic solution offering at Wenzel Spine.

TEXO Ventures, Redmont Capital and iNetworks are excited about Bill Wilson assuming his new role as CEO of Wenzel Spine. Bill has been the COO of Wenzel Spine for 13 years and has the experience, knowledge, and vision to take the company forward in a successful manner. “I join our Board of Directors to proudly endorse Bill Wilson as our new CEO, he is the right leader for Wenzel Spine,” said Dr. Warren Neely, Wenzel Spine’s Chairman of the Board. “We are fortunate that Bill and Chad have worked so closely together over the past 13 years. Wenzel Spine is a very strong company, and we plan to continue moving forward in the direction that Chad, Bill, and our Board have always envisioned.”

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Bill Wilson remarked, “This is a bittersweet transition for us all at Wenzel Spine. I am honored by the request and support of the Board to lead Wenzel Spine into its next chapter of growth and development. Wenzel has some truly innovative products and diagnostic automation technologies in the pipeline to help surgeons and their patients. For Wenzel Spine, our amazing team, and our partners, I am excited about our future.”

Bill holds Bachelor’s degrees in Physiology and Computer Science and a Master’s in Computer Science from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Wenzel Spine, Inc.

Wenzel Spine, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on providing minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Wenzel Spine is focused on delivering surgical solutions that improve the overall quality of spine care by simplifying procedures and reducing recovery time. Wenzel Spine seeks to improve patient quality of life by designing and producing devices of the highest quality to support our surgeon clients in the care and treatment of their patients. For more information about the company and our products, visit www.wenzelspine.com.

Follow Wenzel Spine on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wenzel-spine

Follow Wenzel Spine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WenzelSpine

Follow Wenzel Spine on Facebook: https://facebook.com/WenzelSpine

Follow Wenzel Spine on Instagram: https://Instagram.com/wenzelspine

Contacts

Wenzel Spine, Inc.



William E. Wilson



Chief Executive Officer



512-469-0600