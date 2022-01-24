Westlake Financial Remarketing Division Announces 2021 Auctions of the Year

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westlake Financial proudly announces its 2021 Auction of the Year Award winner and Top Regional Auction performers. Each year, Westlake’s Remarketing Division awards the top auction the Auction of the Year Award. Congratulations to Manheim Dallas for receiving the 2021 Auction of the Year Award!

2021 Auction of the Year Winner:

South Central Region: Manheim Dallas **

Top Regional Auction Performers:

Midwest Region : Manheim Milwaukee

: Manheim Milwaukee Southeast Region: Rawls Auto Auction **

Rawls Auto Auction ** Northeast Region: Manheim Baltimore-Washington **

Manheim Baltimore-Washington ** Southwest Region: ADESA Salt Lake City

ADESA Salt Lake City Pacific Region: ADESA Golden Gate **

“Westlake is proud to work alongside the top auction performers in the country,” stated William Walters, VP of Remarketing for Westlake Financial Services. “I look forward to seeing their continued growth and success!”

This award provides recognition to top-performing auctions based on an average score calculated from Westlake’s remarketing units sold in 2021. The top performers are auctions that sold Westlake’s units at the highest MMR (Manheim Book Value) percent. Four auctions are repeat winners for 2021 (**) with Manheim Dallas earning the Auction of the Year award by having the highest MMR score for the year.

“Congratulations Manheim Dallas!” said Paul Kerwin, Chief Financial Officer at Westlake. “We at Westlake, take pride in this partnership and recognize the outstanding efforts made by the Manheim Dallas team!”

“Our team at Manheim Dallas is truly honored to be named the 2021 Westlake Financial Services Auction of the Year,” stated Rich Curtis, General Manager at Manheim Dallas. “We thank our team for taking great pride in servicing our clients and helping them achieve their goals. We value our long-standing partnership with Westlake and appreciate this prestigious recognition.”

Westlake Remarketing partners with auctions nationwide which are purchased by dealers. To learn more about Westlake Remarketing, visit: https://www.westlakefinancial.com/additional-services/Remarketing/

About Westlake Technology Holdings

Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com; and commercial real estate lending is offered through Westlake Capital Finance.

Contacts

David Goff, VP, Marketing



Email: [email protected]