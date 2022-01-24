Williams to Participate in the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong along with Chief Financial Officer John Porter are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, May 16.

A fireside chat Q&A session with Armstrong is scheduled for approximately 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on May 16. A link to the live webcast, as a well as a replay, will be available at https://investor.williams.com on the same day.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

