Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions Wins Five American Business Awards for Product Innovation

Regulatory compliance and lien management tools are helping financial institutions address complex business challenges

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer—Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned five accolades—including two gold-level honors—in the prestigious 2022 American Business Awards for excellence in product innovation.

Winning gold were Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management offering for Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution, and Lien Insights Reports in the Financial Services group. OneSumX® ProViso won a silver award for Best Big Data Solution, and Portfolio Sync won a silver in the Financial Services category. iLien Motor Vehicle, meanwhile, won bronze in the Financial Services category.

Winning entries are determined by scores compiled by more than 230 professionals worldwide who have adjudicated hundreds of submissions over a three-month judging process. Pointing to the OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management offering, one judge noted, “It’s impressive that Wolters Kluwer has leveraged the latest tech improvements, like Artificial Intelligence, to make sure everyone who uses the platform is aware of the latest regulations and documents needed…improving the overall value proposition of the product. Great work!”

“These American Business Awards continue to demonstrate the great product innovation strides we are making to help the professionals we serve each day increase their abilities to make an impact of significance for their customers in a safe, secure and sound manner,” noted Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “These accolades reinforce our longstanding commitment to deliver solutions that help financial services firms improve their processes, deliver superior value to customers, and effectively navigate an environment of dynamic, ongoing regulatory change in a compliant way.”

Now in its 20th year, the American Business Awards are part of the Stevie Awards program and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks, credit unions, insurers, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions’ eOriginal® suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication, and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions’ OneSumX® for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division’s legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

