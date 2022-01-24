Workato Announces Winners of Automation Impact Awards at Automate 2022 Conference

The Automation Impact Awards celebrate leading Workato customers who are pushing their industries into the future with automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, will announce today the winners of this year’s Automation Impact Awards at the company’s industry conference, Automate 2022. Established to recognize boundary-pushing automation efforts by global customers, these awards highlight industry disruptors who are utilizing automation to help achieve remarkable business outcomes. Winners include SoundCloud, Shutterstock, Bread Financial, Vituity, Payless Shoesource, and more.

“We are excited to announce the winners of the Automation Impact Awards at this year’s Automate Conference. From myself and our team at Workato, we’d like to extend huge congrats to everyone involved,” said Vijay Tella, Founder, and CEO of Workato. “These winners are terrific examples of what innovation looks like when automation is brought in to help transform the way a business operates. We continue to look to our customers for inspiration each and every day.”

“Tapping into the full potential of enterprise automation has been a huge win for our team. Since beginning our digital transformation with Workato, we’ve reduced IT operational costs by 40% to help keep costs low for customers,” said Babu Nagappan, AVP, DevOps at Payless Shoesource. “We are beyond proud of our team for being recognized by Workato at this year’s Automation Impact Awards in the Retail category. We are excited to see where the future of automation will take the retail industry and beyond.”

Chosen by a panel of experts, including thought leaders, industry analysts, and company partners, Workato recognizes the following 12 customers who are making an impact with automation in their respective industries:

SoundCloud – Media & Entertainment: A next-generation music entertainment company with the world’s largest open audio platform of more than 300 million tracks, SoundCloud is the premier destination for music discovery, offering fans the ability to enjoy the widest selection of tracks from a diverse community of over 30 million artists. The company wanted to implement processes that would help streamline onboarding and offboarding, eliminate human error where possible, reduce repetitive tasks, and save time across departments. For the IT and People teams specifically, the time spent on onboarding and offboarding employees was reduced by 70% with the help of Workato, freeing up valuable time for other important projects.

Shutterstock – B2C Technology: Shutterstock is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. The company, which is at the forefront of AI-powered solutions, has embraced using automation across a number of functions, including in its content management solutions and dynamic creative optimization engines. Where automation excelled and saw the most success was streamlining how a creative downloads and stores different files from their platform. Through integrating applications such as Workato into this process and by constantly monitoring and improving customer experience, Shutterstock discovered that they are saving a creative individual around one month of time per year.

Payless Shoesource – Retail: Payless is an iconic footwear retailer serving millions of customers through its extensive global network of brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retail footprint. The company spans 30 countries with over 700 stores in Central America, the Caribbean, South America as well as parts of Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. One of the major reasons Payless started to explore automation was it needed to consolidate 500 existing systems and reduce IT expenses. The company has since powered its entire data warehouse using Workato, which allows almost every department from finance to merchandising to operations to seamlessly function on a daily basis.

Wellesley College – Education, Non-Profit & Government: Wellesley College is a top-ranked, private women’s college located in Massachusetts, with a mission to provide an excellent liberal arts education to women who will make a difference in the world. The integrations team at the college turned to Workato after looking for a solution to keeping their team small, yet mighty. Using Workato, the team was able to rapidly integrate student data to a number of critical student-facing applications and also integrate gifts and pledges from its donor management system into its finance system. These integrations have been very impactful for the college as a whole.

Bread Financial – Finance: A tech-forward financial services company, Bread Financial provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions. Using a digital-first approach, data insights, and white label technology, Bread Financial offers a comprehensive suite of products that includes private label and co-brand credit cards, installment lending and buy now pay later, as well as direct-to-consumer solutions. During a multi-year, complex business transformation initiative Bread Financial implemented Workato to supplement manual data input. Using Workato, sales representatives are able to enter customer data in a matter of minutes – a task that previously took nearly a half hour – allowing the company to grow its business and expand customer acquisition channels.

Marel – Manufacturing: Marel is a global leader in transforming the way food is processed. The company supports the production of high-quality, safe, and affordable food by providing software, services, systems, and solutions to the fish, meat, and poultry processing industries. With a network of over 7,000 people in over 30 countries, Marel saw the value in the future of automation and how Workato can help in every process across the company. With innovation at its core, Marel partnered with Workato to streamline data across different workflows at the company including employee on- and offboarding, handling of intercompany sales, and synchronization of product master data.

Gett – Travel & Hospitality: Gett is a technology platform focused on corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM), a market worth $100B globally. Gett is the GTM category leader, serving over a quarter of the Fortune 500 companies. When the company realized that manually onboarding drivers was an inefficient process and created inaccurate data across internal systems, it turned to Workato to help improve operational efficiencies across the organization. Instead of chasing data down, the company could focus on what mattered most which was improving the user and driver experience. This automation decreased the amount of time it took to activate new drivers on the product from hours, or sometimes days, to seconds.

Trimble Inc. – B2B Technology: Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable its customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. Since launching Workato’s low-code platform, the company has easily streamlined and automated workflow processes by significantly reducing internal manual handoffs across marketing and sales operations to improve the customer experience across Trimble’s businesses.

Vituity – Healthcare & Science: A leader in providing acute care management, healthcare, and medical staffing services and solutions, Vituity is a physician-owned and -led partnership of 5,000 clinicians that is committed to transforming healthcare for the benefit of all. The company has implemented automation to help power every internal and external process. When it comes to onboarding physicians, clinicians, and employees, Vituity has seen a 30% increase in productivity during that onboarding process.

LinkedCar – Logistics & Transportation: The award-winning platform for dealers, insurance companies, lease companies, roadside assistance, and consumers, LinkedCar’s solution creates a new vehicle data era. Given the automotive world is incredibly diverse when it comes to the applications it uses, LinkedCar needed a solution that would be flexible enough to integrate with dealerships yet intuitive enough to operate on a daily basis. When LinkedCar started using Workato, their customers were blown away by the type of data they had access to and how easy it was to view it all in one place.

R.C. Core Co., LTD. – Construction: Based in Japan, R.C. Core Co., Ltd. engages in homebuilding and house sales businesses. The company designs, develops, builds, and sells log houses. Needing help with automating its onboarding and offboarding process for employees, R.C. Core Co. looked to Workato for guidance in an unfamiliar space. This automation led to dramatic improvements, reducing time spent on onboarding and offboarding tasks by 97%.

For the Automation Impact Awards, Workato asked each customer that submitted a nomination to include a demo video or presentation of how automation is used at each organization. Based on the submissions, the public was able to vote for the coveted People’s Choice Award. This year’s winner of the People’s Choice Award is:

AvidXchange – People’s Choice: AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange chose to partner with Workato because it needed a middleware system to work with Salesforce as well as help automate the introduction of the company to suppliers. With the integration of Workato, AvidXchange saw an improvement in its web form conversions, which were well over the benchmark the company had set.

Each of the winners is defining what it means to use enterprise automation to its fullest potential and how impactful it can be. The winners will be acknowledged for their continued innovation this evening at an in-person awards ceremony hosted by Workato in New York City as well as featured on the NASDAQ Tower in Times Square.

For more information about the Automation Impact Awards, visit here.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Contacts

Joseph Hollister



Communications Manager



[email protected]