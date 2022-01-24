WorkFusion Named a Leader for 4th Consecutive Year in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for IDP

Since the inaugural publication of this prestigious vendor assessment in 2018, WorkFusion has been positioned in the Leader quadrant, recognizing the company’s market impact and completeness of product vision and capability

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EverestGroup–WorkFusion, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, today announced that it has, for the fourth consecutive year, been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) 2022. The PEAK Matrix Assessment considers vendors based on Market Impact and Vision & Capability.

Said Ashwin Gopakumar, Practice Director, Everest Group, “WorkFusion has invested in distinctive capabilities, such as federated learning through the WorkFusion Network, domain-specific benchmarks, and pre-built integrations for key enterprise applications. Its portfolio of pre-packaged digital workers for BFSI, integrated capabilities in RPA, IDP, orchestration, and comprehensive analytics dashboards also contributed positively to its success.”

Intelligent Document Processing is at the core of every WorkFusion Digital Worker, enabling them to be immediately productive in a variety of critical operations roles in Banking, Finance, Insurance, and other Fortune 500 enterprises. These knowledge workers manage a wide variety of unstructured document types – from emails, identity documents, ACORD forms, trust agreements and more, taking the load from traditional team members. The AI-enabled digital workers learn and improve with every assignment, interaction and document, delivering powerful results for reducing costs, speeding compliance, and enhancing customer experience.

WorkFusion CEO Adam Famularo said, “We appreciate this continued recognition by Everest Group, as our deep IDP expertise truly powers our Digital Worker strategy and the comprehensive and document-intensive approach to the work they perform. Our enterprise customers are confronting both compliance pressure from regulators and unprecedented staffing difficulties — both challenges that are easily and speedily addressed by the Digital Workforce approach.”

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises, banks, insurance, and financial services companies. The company’s AI-enabled digital workers augment traditional teams through regular “human in the loop” interactions and with support from the WorkFusion Network, a powerful AI cloud nexus. WorkFusion solutions help increase workforce capacity, enhance customer satisfaction, and ensure ongoing compliance. Learn more and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

