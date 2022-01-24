Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the closing of an underwritten offering of 10,330,000 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $19.38 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $200.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis. All of the common stock was offered by Zentalis. Zentalis intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to help fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the clinical development of ZN-c3 and ZN-d5, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Securities and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright acted as financial advisor to Zentalis for the offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 4, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus which forms a part of the effective shelf registration statement.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement related to the offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone: 877-821-7388 or via email: [email protected], SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by emailing [email protected], or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a Wee1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). The Company has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-d5 and ZN-c5 to its joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

