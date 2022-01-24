Zettaset Announces XCrypt Centralized Management Console Integration with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management

New Platform Provides Red Hat OpenShift Customers with Centralized Data Protection, Management and Monitoring Capabilities from a Single Interface

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zettaset, a leading provider of data protection solutions, today announced its XCrypt Centralized Management Console integration with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes. This new solution will bring centralized data protection management and advanced activity monitoring to Red Hat OpenShift users through Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management.

The dispersed nature of today’s enterprise environments has created a significant challenge for IT and security teams. Organizations rely on a mixture of data center, cloud and edge infrastructures to support an array of applications and microservices. Utilizing container technologies and Kubernetes enables a standardized way to develop, run and orchestrate across all of these instances.

Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management provides a single view to manage Kubernetes clusters on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Adopting data protection to keep pace with these new technologies is an essential component for integrating security measures in hybrid cloud deployments. Zettaset’s XCrypt Centralized Management Console offers enhanced data protection of Red Hat OpenShift clusters, remote worker nodes and single-node clusters all from a single management platform.

“As customers migrate to hybrid cloud, it is critical to adopt flexible, reliable solutions that can support user mobility and help protect sensitive data across environments,” said Aaron Levey, Head of Security Ecosystem, Red Hat. “As a trusted ecosystem partner, Zettaset’s integration of its XCrypt Centralized Management Console with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes further extends security capabilities to help customers navigate today’s dynamic IT landscape.”

The XCrypt Centralized Management Console allows for granular and targeted data protection management and compromise response from a single interface. With Zettaset, Red Hat OpenShift users can seamlessly protect data within containers across on-premise, cloud or hybrid deployments with faster and more transparent encryption. As such, customers can better detect potentially malicious activity caused by compromised containers. This reduces the compromise detection window and allows for a more prompt and targeted response.

“Enterprise environments are increasingly complex and present many data protection challenges for organizations,” said Tim Reilly, CEO, Zettaset. “The launch of Zettaset’s XCrypt Centralized Management Console provides next-generation data protection management under a zero-trust architecture. Along with our advanced monitoring features, we are providing real-time detection tools to reduce cyber attack exposure windows and remediate in a more targeted way, without compromising the availability of the entire environment.”

The Zettaset XCrypt Centralized Management Console is available now. To learn more, please visit: https://www.zettaset.com/products/encryption-management-console/.

About Zettaset



Zettaset is a leading provider of data protection solutions. Its software-defined encryption solutions can be transparently deployed across all physical and virtual enterprise environments. Unlike traditional products that are appliance-based, Zettaset offers cost-effective, software-only solutions that are easy to deploy, do not impact performance, and scale with your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Contacts

Media Contact

Nina Korfias



fama PR for Zettaset



[email protected]