Zonetail is Pleased to Announce that it has Signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with GetintheLoop to Provide Local Deals from Small Businesses

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2022) – Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with GetintheLoop, a digital community that delivers consumers more ways to discover, explore and shop locally.

Zonetail provides mobile platforms to high-rise residential buildings connecting the residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.

Included on the platform is a marketplace that Zonetail calls ‘Explore’, highlighting the businesses and services that the residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach condo and apartment market.

GetintheLoop is a SaaS platform uniquely designed to amplify the voices of small businesses. Through GetintheLoop’s technology platform, businesses are able to provide real-time mobile offers across restaurants, retail, events and things to do. GetintheLoop is referred to as “having Main Street in your pocket”.

Zonetail plans to integrate GetintheLoop’s unique software into its ‘Explore’ Marketplace and place a “Local Deals” section in the Zonetail platform that would pull businesses and offers directly from the GetintheLoop API to further increase the value of local area content and deals to the Company’s user base, high-rise residents of condominiums and multi-family residential towers.

The signed agreement outlines that Zonetail and GetintheLoop will execute a six-month beta test in select regions across Southern Ontario to measure user adoption and deal redemption.

“We are always looking to increase the value to the tenants and residents using our platforms,” said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail. “GetintheLoop is a natural fit, as they specialize in local area deals and promotions across Canada, which we know our users will enjoy.”

“We’re excited about what our partnership with Zonetail can offer. It extends our addressable market into the hard-to-reach high-rise vertical and provides Zonetail with quality local content at scale. It’s a win/win,” said Jason Mann, VP Strategic Partnership of GetintheLoop.

Based on the success of the six-month test, Zonetail and GetintheLoop plan to enter into a more comprehensive agreement and revenue share to include all of Canada and the United States., as GetintheLoop expands throughout the U.S.

Zonetail reports that the groundwork for the integration is planned to begin immediately.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services​. Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model – providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

