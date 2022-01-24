Zylo Appoints D. Wayne Poole as Chief Operating Officer Amid Rising Demand for SaaS Management

COO hire adds key experience from SAP and Salesforce ecosystems to support the company’s high growth and acceleration with Fortune 500 customers

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zylo, the world’s leading SaaS Management and Optimization platform that enables companies to organize, optimize, and orchestrate SaaS, today announces the appointment of ExactTarget veteran D. Wayne Poole as Chief Operating Officer. Poole joins Zylo during a period of explosive growth as the company has doubled headcount, rapidly expanded its customer base and now boasts more than $25 billion in SaaS spend under management.

“I’m thrilled to have D. Wayne join us at such a pivotal and exciting point in our journey. The deep operational excellence he brings to the table will be key to further accelerating our growth, and helping organizations across the globe better manage and optimize their SaaS investments,” says Eric Christopher, CEO. “He is one of the most experienced ‘SaaS startup-to-IPO’ operations executives and Zylo is fortunate to add this vigor to our leadership team as we head into the next phase of our growth.”

Poole brings more than two decades of SaaS operations experience to Zylo, starting in 2001 as one of the first of ten employees at ExactTarget. During his time with ExactTarget, Poole helped grow the startup to $350 million in revenue, leading to its successful IPO and eventual sale to Salesforce. Since leaving his role at Salesforce in 2015, he’s held various sales and operational leadership roles in growth and PE-backed entities, most recently as CEO of SAP-integrator enosiX, Inc.

“Digital transformation and the rise of remote work have accelerated the already staggering growth of SaaS adoption. Improving application effectiveness is directly tied to improving business performance,” said Poole. “Organizations come to Zylo to uncover and understand the cost, utilization, and risk profile of their SaaS portfolios in order to optimize performance. This problem, if left unchecked, will only continue to grow and I’m both honored and excited for the opportunity to solve this problem with the rest of the Zylo team.”

Poole’s appointment comes on the heels of a number of recent accomplishments for Zylo, including:

About Zylo

As the world leader in SaaS Management and Optimization, Zylo enables companies to organize, optimize, and orchestrate SaaS. Organizations such as Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Hootsuite, Intuit, Slack, Salesforce and Verizon Media leverage Zylo’s enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to control the rising costs and risks of SaaS, while improving software adoption by employees.

Zylo’s patent-pending, AI-powered Discovery Engine provides continual, frictionless monitoring of SaaS spend, licenses, and usage to create the industry’s most accurate SaaS system of record. With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $25 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider, and delivers actionable insights and automated workflows that enable IT and Finance teams to effectively and efficiently manage and optimize their growing SaaS portfolios.

Having raised more than $35M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com.

