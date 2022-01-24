Zyston Adopts Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform to Deliver Better Managed Security While Accelerating Analyst Productivity

Platform Cuts Zyston Analysts’ Threat-Hunting Workload by 65%

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, and Zyston, a Dallas-based provider of managed security services, today announced that Zyston has adopted the Stellar Cyber platform as the core of its security operations center. Intrigued by the concept of XDR but unwilling to lock itself into a relationship with just one security vendor, Zyston chose Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform for its collection of native tools as well as its ability to integrate with popular third-party tools.

“I couldn’t go to a customer and tell them, ‘If you choose XDR, you need to replace your tools, or you’ll have limited visibility because the platform can’t consume their telemetry,’” said Kyle Topp, director of security operations at Zyston. “The idea of Open XDR was like a light bulb going off in my head, and our customers have been very pleased with the services we offer as a result.”

Topp cited not only Stellar Cyber’s seamless integration of telemetry data from hundreds of sources, but also its machine learning capabilities and automated playbooks, which have reduced the amount of time his analysts spend building use cases by 65%. “Efficiency of operations and the level of effort drove our decision to go with Stellar Cyber,” Topp added. “Components like built-in automated response and multitenancy really drive our ability to offer highly effective and cost-effective services to our clients.”

“Traditional SIEMs involve a lot of manual labor in terms of parsing alerts and writing use cases, and all that labor impairs MSSP business models,” said Brian Stoner, vice president for service providers at Stellar Cyber. “Our goal from the beginning has been to meet MSSPs’ business needs by offering built-in multitenancy, automatic correlation, and automated responses that allow them to deliver better security to their clients while reducing their own costs.”

About Zyston

Zyston is a managed services provider dedicated to providing businesses with a comprehensive range of end-to-end services required to build and operate a mature and cost-effective information security program. The company combines consulting, staffing, and managed security services to provide superior cyber program management. For more information, contact https://Zyston.com.

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. The Stellar Cyber XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, Stellar Cyber delivers an 8x improvement in MTTD and a 20x improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.

