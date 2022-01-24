Acerus Announces Amendment and Restatement of the Promissory Note Related to the Up-Front Fee Payable to Former Serenity Securityholders

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the “Company” or “Acerus”) (TSX:ASP; OTCQB:ASPCD) today announced that it has entered into an amended and restated promissory note (the “A&R Note”) covering the up-front fee owed to former Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Serenity”) securityholders. Under the original promissory note, the up-front fee, less deductions, in the amount of US$4.91 million was due to be paid on June 7, 2022. The securityholder representative and Acerus agreed to extend the maturity date in the A&R Note to July 8, 2022 to allow Acerus more time to secure additional financing.

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCD. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the commercial performance of NATESTO® and NOCTIVA® globally and in the U.S. as well as the ability of the Company to secure financing to pay the A&R Note at maturity and execute on its strategy, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 14, 2022 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

