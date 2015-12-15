Aditya Khosla, PhD, Joins Iterative Scopes as Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Khosla brings machine-learning expertise to a company dedicated to detecting and treating gastrointestinal diseases through the applications of intelligence-based precision medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that Aditya Khosla, PhD, has joined its leadership team as Chief Technology Officer, and a member of the board of directors.





“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khosla to the Iterative Scopes team,” says Jonathan Ng, MBBS, founder and CEO of Iterative Scopes. “Aditya brings a dedicated expertise in machine learning and improving patient outcomes with AI-powered healthcare technologies.”

In his role as CTO, Dr. Khosla will lead Iterative Scopes’ machine learning, product management, and software engineering teams.

Prior to joining Iterative Scopes, Dr. Khosla was the co-founder and CTO of PathAI, where he led the engineering and IT, machine learning, product, and recruiting teams. Dr. Khosla co-founded PathAI in 2016. The company has grown to become the leading provider of AI-powered research tools and services for pathology. During his tenure as CTO and co-founder, PathAI raised over $250M from leading investors, and now employs over 700 people.

“I’m excited to join Iterative Scopes as it makes significant inroads toward eliminating the disparities in care for the treatment of GI diseases,” says Dr. Khosla. “Its application of real-time, computer-vision-based technologies for precision medicine has the potential to benefit millions of patients at their point of care. I’m looking forward to applying my background and skills to drive discovery and predictive diagnostics that support the Iterative Scopes mission.”

Dr. Khosla completed his PhD in machine learning and computer vision at MIT. He has published over 60 papers and patents in the fields of deep learning, computer vision, and computational pathology. According to Google Scholar, he is one of the top 100 most cited researchers in computer vision, with his work receiving over 55,000 citations.

“I’ve gotten to know Aditya over the past four years at MIT where I had the privilege of attending his lectures, as an advisor to the company and mentor to myself, and now coming full circle as a teammate at Iterative Scopes,” says Dr. Ng. “I am incredibly excited for Aditya to bring his scientific leadership and operational expertise to Iterative Scopes to unlock a new generation of AI tools in gastroenterology.”

About Iterative Scopes

Iterative Scopes is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine for gastroenterology with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The technology is also designed to potentially enhance colorectal cancer screenings. Its powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies have the potential to improve the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings. Iterative Scopes is initially applying these advances to impact polyp detection for colorectal cancer screenings and working to standardize disease severity characterization for inflammatory bowel disease. Longer term, the company plans to establish more meaningful endpoints for GI diseases, which may be better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

