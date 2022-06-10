ADTRAN, Inc. to Meet with Investors at the Rosenblatt Securities The Age of AI Scaling Technology Summit on June 10, 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, announced today that Adtran representatives will meet with investors at the Rosenblatt Securities The Age of AI Scaling Technology Summit.

Adtran representatives will provide an update on the company and discuss industry trends that can impact the market and Adtran’s business.

What: Rosenblatt Securities The Age of AI Scaling Technology Summit

When: June 10, 2022

Where: Virtual

The matters discussed at this conference may include certain forward-looking statements that represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs and reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the sections captioned “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At Adtran, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—Adtran solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Adtran, Inc.

Rhonda Lambert 256-963-7450

Investor Relations

