Advantage Capital Releases Annual Impact Report

Venture Capital Firm, Small Business Lender, Impact Investor Advantage Capital Releases Job Creation, Community Impact Results; Reaches Major Milestone Celebrating 30th Anniversary as a Firm

ST. LOUIS & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantage Capital today published its milestone impact report – recognizing three decades of investing in small businesses, growing local economies and delivering returns for investors.





Founded in 1992, Advantage Capital has deployed $3.8 billion to more than 800 companies to support more than 66,000 jobs. In 2021, the firm invested more than $225 million in 100 businesses across 27 states – all with an emphasis on growing the local economies of underserved communities.

For Advantage Capital, impact investing is measured by quality job creation and economic equity for historically underserved areas. Quality jobs are defined by family-stabilizing benefits, wealth creation, high wages and employee training.

In addition to sharing specific stories and experiences from Advantage Capital portfolio companies, the 2021-Q1/2022 impact report reveals:

96% of portfolio company employees receive health benefits

96% of portfolio companies offer jobs accessible to those without a college degree

95% of portfolio company employees have access to wealth creation programs such as a 401(k)

74% of portfolio company employees have access to training

11% of portfolio companies report wages allowed new employees to replace one or more public assistance programs

“We believe capital can change lives,” said Steven Stull, President, Advantage Capital. “For 30 years, we have focused on strengthening communities and generating broad economic development. From our early investments to today – in partnership with our investors and entrepreneurs – we continue to pursue investment opportunities that ensure economic advancement for the people and places that need it most.”

Over the last 30 years, Advantage Capital has expanded the scope of its impact investing efforts to include financing affordable homes and expanding renewable energy solutions. The impact report discloses the firm has invested $543 million in 112 projects across 11 states to finance more than 8,000 housing units for low-income families. The firm has also deployed $267 million in capital to support important solar energy projects.

“Our overarching objective is to provide pathways for neighborhoods and families to flourish,” said Sandra M. Moore, Chief Impact Officer, Advantage Capital. “Our investments can be customized accordingly. In 2022, after 30 years of continuous expansion, we launched the Empower the Change Fund to exclusively provide capital to minority-owned businesses – an exciting evolution for our firm, the investment industry and minority entrepreneurs aiming to uplift their communities.”

The Advantage Capital impact report provides a thorough overview of investments and outcomes from the firm’s efforts to grow small businesses, finance affordable homes, expand renewable energy solutions and empower entrepreneurs of color. View the complete report here: advantagecap.com/impact.

About Advantage Capital

Advantage Capital provides financing to established and emerging companies located in communities underserved by conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $3.8 billion in companies from a diverse array of industry sectors and has helped support more than 66,000 jobs. Learn more at Advantagecap.com or LinkedIn.

Advantage Capital is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This press release was prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an advertisement concerning investment advisory services or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product, including any interest in any fund or investment vehicle managed directly or indirectly by Advantage Capital. Any such offer or solicitation will be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum or similar documentation. Prospective investors should carefully review such documentation, including any disclosures and risks factors contained therein.

Only investors that qualify as “accredited investors” as defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, “qualified purchasers” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, and/or “qualified clients” within the meaning of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 will be permitted to review offering materials or subscribe for interests in this fund. In order to qualify as an investor in the fund, individuals and institutions must provide certain information and satisfy certain criteria, which is discussed in greater detail in the fund’s offering materials and/or related documentation. Advantage Capital is an equal opportunity provider.

