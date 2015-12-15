Aera Technology Wins AI Breakthrough Award for Decision Intelligence Innovation

Aera Decision Cloud Platform™ Recognized for its Ability to Speed and Scale Digital Decisions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aera Technology today announced the company has been chosen as a “Decision Intelligence Innovator” in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

At a time when the global AI market is expected to grow to USD 390.9 billion in 2025,* the AI Breakthrough Awards program showcases the international innovators, leaders, and visionaries that exemplify the best in AI-related technology solutions across the globe and stand out in the fast-growing AI market. Independently judged by a panel of experts within the AI industry, this year’s awards program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

Through its Aera Decision Cloud™ platform, Aera enables global enterprises across a range of industries to gain the business agility needed to respond to change and seize opportunity by digitizing, augmenting, and automating decision making.

“Aera Technology is clearly a Decision Intelligence pioneer,” said James Johnson, Managing Director of AI Breakthrough. “With its Aera Decision Cloud platform, Aera is providing the AI and machine learning innovation required to help businesses automate decisions and advance decision management, no matter the complexity or size of their operations.”

Today’s award win follows Aera’s recent release of enhancements to its platform, providing business users and developers a range of new features for understanding the relationships and effectiveness of decisions.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Decision Intelligence Innovator in the AI Breakthrough Awards,” said Shariq Mansoor, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Aera Technology. “The days of annual, quarterly, or even monthly planning cycles are changing. What has become more important is the ability to react to change and make the decisions needed in real time. Aera Decision Cloud has been purpose-built to provide a connected, always-on platform that provides the insights, intelligence, and automation to transform decision-making processes and deliver massive value for our customers.”

For more information about Aera Decision Cloud, click here.

About the AI Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in AI technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics, and more. For more information, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that makes business agility happen. The company’s innovative cloud platform integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit www.aeratechnology.com.

*Grand View Research, Inc., February 5, 2020

