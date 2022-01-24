AEWIN Partners with Blaize to Deliver High Performance GSP Computing for Edge AI Applications

EL DORADO HILLS, CA & NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blaize, the AI computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, today announced that AEWIN Technologies, Taiwan, is offering its platform of Multi-Access Edge Computing network appliances, SCB-1932, with the Blaize® Xplorer X1600P-Q PCIe accelerator for Edge AI computing.

“AEWIN’s collaboration with Blaize enables us to fulfill the demands of real-time traffic inference/analysis to accomplish AI applications at edge efficiently,” said Charles Lin, Chief Executive Officer at AEWIN. “As the global MEC markets continue to grow by leaps and bounds, AEWIN-Blaize Edge server with utmost performance and efficiency is our response for this demand.”

AEWIN SCB-1932C server harnesses the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor® (GSP®)-based Xplorer AI accelerator platform utilizing the Blaize AI Software Suite to deliver outstanding AI performance with higher system reliability, lower power consumption, and faster time-to-market.

“We are pleased to partner with AEWIN Technologies and provide a customizable solution for smart city utilizations in traffic management, pedestrian safety, and multi-object detection,” said Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO, of Blaize. “Easily programmable with the Blaize Picasso SDK and AI Studio software, the X1600P-Q PCIe software-defined accelerator runs efficiently in a complete streaming fashion, critical to providing secure and reliable systems to the Global marketplace.”

The Blaize® Xplorer X1600P-Q PCIe accelerator is designed for edge and enterprise AI inference applications enabling industrial PCs, servers, and other products to easily integrate AI inference. With low power, low latency, and more efficient memory use, the X1600P-Q can be used for computer vision applications and new AI inferencing solutions across a range of edge smart vision use cases.

About AEWIN



AEWIN Technologies, a member of Qisda Business Group, provides smartly designed networking platform for customers of any scale. With 20 years of experience building high performance network forwarding platforms, AEWIN has extensive knowledge in building secure and reliable systems trusted by some of the top Network Security experts as the foundation of their network security solution. We offer products featuring the full range of Intel processors, as well as being the first AMD EPYC and Ryzen based network solution provider. AEWIN can be your hardware partner with flexible design and customization options to meet your stringent requirements. www.aewin.com

About Blaize



With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

