AI Experts to Discuss How Artificial Intelligence is Powering Manufacturing at Automate 2022

Technologists from Accenture, NVIDIA, General Motors, Landing AI and Intel to offer insights and best practices on how to put AI to use

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate–Today at the Automate 2022 Show and Conference in Detroit, leading experts in artificial intelligence (AI) will discuss how to put AI to use in manufacturing facilities in the keynote panel, “AI & Manufacturing – How Artificial Intelligence is Powering the Next Wave of Manufacturing.” Technologists from Accenture, NVIDIA, General Motors, Landing AI and Intel will offer insights and best practices on how businesses can take advantage of AI to enhance their automation processes and improve efficiencies and productivity overall.

“These experts will help companies better understand the intricate relationship between robots, automation, and artificial intelligence so decision makers can take advantage of the opportunities presented by smart technologies,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, the organizer of the event. “The synergies among AI and automation technologies are powering the next wave of manufacturing, and we want everyone to feel empowered with this knowledge to move forward after Automate.”

Panelists include:

Joe Lui, Global Robotics Practice Lead, Accenture

Dieter Fox, Senior Director of Robotics Research, NVIDIA

Jorge Arinez, Technical Fellow and Lab Group Manager for Manufacturing Systems and Controls, General Motors

Andrew Ng, CEO and Founder, Landing AI

Irene J. Petrick, Senior Director of Industrial Innovation, Intel

Registration Still Open for Automate 2022

Automate, North America’s leading automation trade show and conference, returns to Detroit next week after two decades in Chicago. Free registration is open at https://www.automateshow.com. Held at the city’s Huntington Place Convention Center, the event is the largest robotics and automation trade show ever held in North America, featuring more than 560 leading global suppliers of robots, machine vision, motion, control, AI, and smart automation, as well as the leading systems integrators of these technologies.

In addition to the AI & Manufacturing panel keynote at 1 p.m. today, featured keynotes include:

“Daymond John’s 5 Shark Points: Fundamentals for Success in Business and Life” (June 6, 8:45 a.m.)

General Motor’s Douglas Stanguini, “Smart Manufacturing Excellence as a Competitive Advantage” (June 7, 8:45 a.m.)

Boston Dynamics founder and chairperson Marc Raibert, “Legged Robots: Today, Tomorrow and the Future (June 8, 8:45 a.m.)

Future work strategist Rachelle Focardi, “ Future of Work: The Multigenerational Post-Covid Workplace (June 9, 8:45 a.m.)

Automate also hosts a four-day educational conference (admission fee required), with sessions on AI, industrial robotics, collaborative robotics, autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs), machine and computer vision solutions, and motion control technologies. Explore the conference sessions here.

