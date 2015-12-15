Aizon Launches GxP-Compliant Data Processing Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Life Sciences Manufacturing

Aizon Digitize helps Life Sciences manufacturers transition from paper to digital, improving operations, reducing costs, lowering risks and increasing transparency

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OCR–Aizon announced today the launch of its new GxP-compliant data processing product, Aizon Digitize. Digitize provides Life Sciences Manufacturers with a solution to help spearhead their digital transformation, ramping up productivity and avoiding time-consuming data inputs prone to errors.

Aizon Digitize automatically uploads paper records and commonly used file formats to begin the creation of an audit trail and it immediately enables tracking of changes to the data, and integrates with eBR, LIMS, QMS and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), to deliver powerful insights. This previously inaccessible data is now leverageable to make timely decisions to both increase productivity and decrease costs. Digitize is the first step towards realizing the full potential of applying Pharma 4.0 technologies to solve the most common to the most complex manufacturing problems.

The Life Sciences industry is accelerating the adoption of Pharma 4.0 technologies to address the need to increase quality and capacity, requiring a massive transformation in the way drugs and vaccines are manufactured. Additionally, intensifying competition and enhanced regulatory guidance are shifting investment priorities for pharmaceutical companies to focus on optimizing existing manufacturing processes. With approximately 30% of available data being leveraged to improve these processes, manufacturers have a tremendous opportunity to create a holistic view of their operations and shift to a predictive operation, providing much greater insight to empower the Users to make more timely and accurate decisions.

“Many pharmaceutical manufacturers still rely on manual entries and processes to perform critical tasks. This very common approach exponentially increases the risk of introducing errors and hindering their ability to optimize the entire development and manufacturing process,” said John Vitalie, CEO, Aizon. “Aizon Digitize helps Users avoid unnecessary manual entry and transfer of information which can create volumes of erroneous data resulting in increasing levels of risk. By shifting the manual workload to an automated digital process, our customers can leverage all of the valuable data trapped in paper-based records and spreadsheets. This is the on-ramp to realizing the benefits that compliant Pharma 4.0 technology can bring to any biopharma manufacturing operation.”

Moving from Paper to Digital Information

Aizon’s Digitize takes manual and spreadsheet-driven processes and allows for the digital storage and validation of the data through Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and forms-based data entry. Through digitizing data, organizations can take the first step towards the paradigm of a fully adaptive plant.

With Aizon Digitize, organizations can ingest multiple data types and safely store them in the cloud, including handwritten, PDF, and spreadsheet data. Digitize provides both customized and dynamically-built forms that enable forms-based data entry. Users receive confirmation that form entry matches expected data type, which they can save in records compliant with CFR 21 part 11.

Aizon is an AI software provider that transforms manufacturing operations with the use of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and other smart factory technologies focused on optimizing production within highly regulated industries. The Aizon AI platform seamlessly integrates unlimited sources of structured and unstructured data to deliver actionable insights across all manufacturing sites. Aizon offers an intuitive way to gain meaningful operational intelligence by enabling real-time visibility and predictively insights in a GxP compliant manner with end-to-end data integrity.

