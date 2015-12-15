Alight Solutions Launches Alight Digital Wallet to Provide More Flexible Pay Options for Workers

New solutions allow employees to be paid when they want and provides easier access to pay

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced the launch of Alight Digital Wallet, powered by QRails. This app-based solution will enable organizations to help their people meet their unique financial needs and improve their financial wellbeing with an approach to pay that offers the flexibility workers need and want.

Alight Digital Wallet introduces two flexible payment options:

The pay card offers an alternative to a physical check or direct deposit into a bank account via a company-issued debit card.

offers an alternative to a physical check or direct deposit into a bank account via a company-issued debit card. Earned wage access allows employees instant access to a part of their earned wages or salary ahead of payday. Both options provide a seamless and flexible way for employees to access their salaries and manage short-term financial needs without having to wait until payday.

Both pay solutions include financial wellbeing content to ensure a better employee experience.

“For [many] employees, finances are the number-one source of stress, more so than work, health and even family,” explained Luca Saracino, executive vice president, payroll solutions at Alight. “When employers provide more robust support around day-to-day finances and total financial wellbeing, employees are able to better manage their financial stressors, which can positively impact all aspects of their wellbeing. Flexible pay options are a simple way employers can provide this much needed help to their workforce.”

Alight Digital Wallet solutions can be easily integrated into any payroll system. The offering is currently available in the United States and will be rolled out to additional markets across Europe, Latin America, and globally. For more information, visit www.alight.com/solutions/payroll/alight-digital-wallet.

