Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Fast Charging Network, Reports Summary First-Quarter 2022 Unaudited Results

First quarter of 2022 revenue of €30.5 million, an increase of 221% compared to the first quarter of 2021, driven by charging revenues more than doubling and a three-fold increase in services revenues.

Charging revenues benefitted from a 96% increase in the total number of charging sessions on company-owned sites to nearly 1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 from 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Utilization rate 1 was 7.7% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.5% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net loss was €350.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to €54.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Operational EBITDA was €1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of €0.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, showing strong resilience despite inflation.

Through April and May of 2022, utilization rates accelerated to an average of 9.0% versus an average rate of 4.9% in the comparable prior-year period.

Specifically, charging revenues increased 105% year-over-year to €10.4 million, owing to a 96% increase in charging sessions to 1.6 million, illustrating Allego's continued penetration and leadership position in the European market.

CEO and CFO Comments and Outlook

Allego’s Chief Executive Officer, Matthieu Bonnet, stated, “I am pleased with our first quarter 2022 results as we continue to see strong utilization rates for our charging network. In April and May of 2022, utilization rates reached an average of 9.0% from an average of 4.9% in the same two-month period in 2021, while our energy sold for the two months nearly doubled to 23 GWh, with 1.5 million total charging sessions, an increase of 71%, and a recurring customer base of 80%. Our results demonstrate strong demand for accessible, clean EV charging as the adoption of EVs increases.”

Mr. Bonnet continued, “We are proactively working on implementing long-term power-purchase agreements from renewable suppliers that we believe will significantly address our needs for the foreseeable future and smooth volatility from energy prices.”

Allego’s Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, commented, “We have performed very well since becoming a public company. With a strong start to the second quarter of 2022, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate our growth throughout the balance of 2022.”

Total energy sold in the period equated to 32 GWh versus 15.9 GWh in the same period during the prior year, and the energy delivered to the Allego network was 100% renewable. Utilization rate, a key performance metric, increased to 7.7%, an increase from 4.5%, driven by the higher installed base, the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions, and increasing European EV penetration rates averaging 12.4% for the twelve months ended March 31, 20222. Allego’s network continued to have an approximated 80% recurring user rate per month. The Company now has more than 33,000 ports (Public & Non-Public) with a presence across 15 countries and benefits from an increasing installed base advantage.

The increase in services revenue was principally attributable to the Carrefour project, where the Company is installing more than 2,000 fast and ultra-fast EV charge points across 200 charging locations in France. The Company expects its revenue mix to shift towards higher-margin charging revenues over the following years, given its considerable backlog.

As of May 31, 2022, the Company has a secured backlog of 1,100 sites signed for lease terms of 10 years or longer, for ~6,600 fast and ultra-fast charging ports. From year-end 2021, the secured backlog has increased 46% and continues to show positive momentum across our markets.

Net loss was €350.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to €54.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company generated a positive operational EBITDA of €1.5 million during the quarter compared to a loss of €0.5 million in the prior year’s quarter, showing the capacity to mitigate the inflation cost pressure in energy.

The Company does not plan to publish interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights:

Allego expanded its strategic partnership with ATU to equip an additional 400 ATU branch locations with e-charging stations. (May 31, 2022)

Allego and Volkswagen Group France partnered with Groupe Bertrand to install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle charging stations at 15 locations throughout France. (May 25, 2022)

Allego partnered with G&V Energy Group to install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle charging stations at 100 G&V fuel stations across Belgium, which are expected to become energy hubs. (May 18, 2022)

Key Metrics

Quarter ended March 31, Metrics 2022 2021 Public Charging Ports* 28,838 23,384 # Fast & Ultra-Fast charging sites* 872 731 Recurring users % 80% 82% Owned Public Charging Ports Breakdown*1 22,769 18,608 Third-Party Public Charging Ports* 6,069 4,776 Total Number of Charge Ports*2 28,838 23,384 Total # sessions (‘000) 2,139 1,162 Total Energy sold owned (GWh) 32 16 Secured Backlog, (sites)* 800 – * As of March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

1. Includes Mega-E total of 700 charging ports as of March 31, 2022



2. Excludes non-public chargers in operations

Reconciliation of Loss for the First Quarter to EBITDA and Operational EBITDA

For the three months ended March 31, (in €‘000) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Loss for the period (350,952) (54,083) Income tax 245 (34) Finance costs 117,921 3,415 Amortization and impairments of intangible assets 839 653 Depreciation and impairments of right-of-use assets 1,437 486 Depreciation, impairments and reversal of impairments of property, plant and equipment 2,048 1,619 EBITDA (228,462) (47,944) Fair value (gains)/losses on derivatives (purchase options) (5,314) – Share-based payment expenses 231,005 46,148 Transaction costs 4,233 1,325 Operational EBITDA 1,462 (471)

1 Utilization rate, a key performance measure, is defined as the number of charging sessions per charge point per day divided by a maximum number of charging sessions per charger per day of 50 (for the ultra-fast charging pole).

2 Source: The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), April 2022

