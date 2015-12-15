Allen Matkins Elects Jonathan Consani, Alexander Doherty, Amanda Donson, Seth Garrett, Jared Kassan, Morgan Medlin, and Shannon Snell to Partnership

New Partners are based in the each of the firm’s five offices: Century City, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#allenmatkins—Allen Matkins, a California-based full service real estate and business law firm, announced today that Jonathan Consani, Alexander Doherty, Amanda Donson, Seth Garrett, Jared Kassan, Morgan Medlin, and Shannon Snell have been elected to the firm partnership, effective July 1, 2022. These new partners come from all five of the firm’s offices and represent various practice groups, including the real estate, litigation, and Tax and Joint Ventures departments.

“This year’s exceptional new partner class further bolsters our impressive group of young partners and future leaders of the firm,” says Jeffrey Patterson, managing partner of Allen Matkins. “Jonathan, Alex, Amanda, Seth, Jared, Morgan, and Shannon each exemplify the culture of entrepreneurism, client service, and community involvement Allen Matkins values in its attorneys. Congratulations to all of them on this well-deserved honor.”

Jonathan Consani

Jonathan is a real estate transactional attorney in the firm’s Orange County office, whose practice focuses on purchase and sales and leasing for various types of commercial property. One of Jonathan’s largest recent deals was representing a client in the $1.2 billion sale of 54 industrial properties across the United States.

Alexander Doherty

Alex, a litigation attorney in the firm’s San Francisco office, has wide-ranging experience, with a special focus on appeals and water law-related litigation. He has successfully advocated on behalf of clients in various industries, including the financial services, health care, and publishing industries. A highly-regarded legal writer, Alex holds both a Bachelor of Arts and Master’s degree in philosophy, a background that he applies to his work in preparing appellate briefs – three of which resulted in published opinions.

Amanda Donson

Amanda is a real estate transactional attorney in the firm’s Orange County office, representing a wide variety of clients including developers, homebuilders, private investors, institutional investors, and global technology companies in their acquisition, disposition, development and leasing of industrial, retail, office, and multifamily assets throughout the United States.

Seth Garrett

Seth, a real estate transactional attorney in the firm’s San Diego office, provides counsel to commercial and industrial real estate developers, business owners and investors on a wide range of matters, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, planning and development, construction, and property management of real property.

Jared Kassan

Jared is a member of the firm’s Tax and Joint Ventures department in the firm’s Los Angeles office. He counsels individuals and companies on tax-related planning and structuring matters often involving issues related to partnership tax, 1031 exchange issues, California property tax, and local real estate transfer tax. Jared provides value-added advice on residential, industrial, and commercial office real estate transactions throughout California. Significant recent matters include representing a real estate operator/developer on structuring a $2 billion multi-asset and multi-entity recapitalization, and counseling a Fortune 100 company on an acquisition structure for a multi-billion dollar property portfolio.

Morgan Medlin

Morgan is a real estate transactional attorney in the firm’s Orange County office, providing counsel on acquisitions and dispositions, and leasing of industrial, retail, mixed-use, office, and residential properties across the United States. Morgan often represents clients on challenging, environmentally impacted projects.

Shannon Snell

Shannon, a real estate transactional attorney in the firm’s Century City office, structures, negotiates, and executes sophisticated commercial real estate transactions for office, retail, multifamily, mixed-use, and industrial properties. In recent years, she has represented developers, private equity firms, and institutional owners and investors in the acquisition and disposition of more than $3 billion of real estate, and leasing of millions of square feet of space, across the United States. Shannon’s deal-oriented approach helps clients achieve their business objectives, and she regularly advises on deal points and market conditions to collaborate with clients in structuring the most advantageous transaction.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm’s areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental, and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors’ rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

Contacts

Michael Guzzo

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct Dial: 619.235.1565