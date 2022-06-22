Alvaria Announces Customer Experience Industry Veteran, Jeff Cotten as New Chief Executive Officer

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudContactCenter–Today, Alvaria, the world leader in enterprise-scale customer experience and workforce engagement management, announced Jeff Cotten as Chief Executive Officer. Tim Dahltorp, who has been interim CEO as well as Chief Financial Officer since February, will continue as CFO.





An innovator, Jeff Cotten is a culture-driven and customer-focused executive leader with more than two decades of high delivery results in the information technology sector. He has led transformations and growth at large enterprise organizations in addition to incubating multiple new businesses to $100M+ revenue. He is highly effective in building and leading teams with deep operational experience in market strategy, building go to market teams and models for growth acceleration and driving enterprise-wide operational excellence.

Most recently, Jeff was Chief Executive Officer at Tenfold, a VC backed startup. Prior to Tenfold, Jeff spent 10 years at Rackspace where he held many different positions and roles including building their first enterprise sales team, running international operations while living in Europe and serving as interim CEO and President.

“After an exhaustive search, we believe Jeff is the ideal leader for Alvaria,” said Tomer Yosef-Or, a Partner at Abry Partners. “Jeff’s extensive experience in the enterprise space will help Alvaria continue to build and grow its customer-focused solutions and services. With his proven leadership, industry knowledge and commitment to company culture, Jeff will be integral to continued success at Alvaria.”

“I am very excited to be joining Alvaria,” said Jeff Cotten. “The company has a solid business model, impressive products and a talented team that uniquely positions us to provide superior contact center solutions for enterprises across the globe.”

About Alvaria

Alvaria is the world leader in enterprise-scale customer experience (CX) and workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions. Our name is derived from Latin for “hives” – nature’s perfect form for millions of years – bringing you solutions that are scalable, resilient and secure, with efficiency, speed and pinpoint accuracy. ALVARIA™. Reshaping Customer Experience™. For more information, please visit www.alvaria.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since their founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82.0 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds. For more information on Abry, please visit www.Abry.com.

