American Elm Distribution Partners, LLC Rebrands with a New Logo, Website and Expansion of Services

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Formed in 2010, American Elm Distribution Partners, LLC (“American Elm”) is a full-service broker-dealer and multi-product distribution platform raising retail capital in the registered investment advisor, independent broker-dealer, family office and institutional channels.

As part of the rebrand, American Elm will be expanding its services to now offer managing broker-dealer services, compliance consulting services as well as third-party distribution through its dedicated wholesaling team.

Carmine Cozelino, President of American Elm commented, “This expansion of services allows us to truly integrate with our investment management partners and help them to streamline their business practices so they can keep focused on portfolio management and investor outcomes.”

With vast product experience across the alternative investment landscape, American Elm is dedicated to bringing niche alternative investment strategies to market. American Elm targets unique managers that bring much needed diversification within advisor allocation models.

With multiple alternative investment products including real estate and specialty finance scheduled to launch this year, American Elm is currently seeking external wholesaler candidates with established relationships in the retail community.

For Inquiries Contact: Carmine Cozelino at [email protected]