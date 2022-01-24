American Software Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Continued Strong Growth in Subscription Fees Fuels Revenue Growth of 21% in Q4 and Record Revenue in Fiscal 2022

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) today reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Key Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Subscription fees were $11.1 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, a 37% increase compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year, and software license revenues were up 153% to $3.1 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Cloud Services Annual Contract Value (ACV) increased approximately 26% to $48.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared to $38.3 million during the same period of the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 21% to $34.6 million, compared to $28.6 million for the same period of the prior year.

Recurring revenue streams for Maintenance and Cloud Subscriptions were $19.8 million or 57% of total revenues in the quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared to $17.3 million or 60% in the same period of the prior year.

Maintenance revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 decreased 5% to $8.8 million compared to $9.2 million for the same period last year.

Professional services and other revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 16% to $11.7 million compared to $10.1 million for the same period last year. For the Supply Chain business, professional services revenues for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased by 11% to $6.0 million when compared to $5.4 million in the same period prior year.

Operating earnings for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 186% to $5.5 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net earnings for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 increased 17% to $3.6 million or $0.10 per fully diluted share compared to $3.1 million or $0.09 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, increased 22% to $4.4 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share compared to $3.6 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.

EBITDA increased by 109% to $6.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 101% to $7.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared to $3.7 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest (loss)/income & other, net, income tax expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Key Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 highlights:

Customers & Channels

Notable new and existing customers placing orders with the Company in the fourth quarter include: Ariela & Associates International, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Bondi Sands Australia Pty Ltd., Diversey, Inc., Polar Electro OY, Timex Group USA, Inc., Vista Outdoors, Workwear Outfitters, LLC.

During the quarter, SaaS subscription and/or software license agreements were signed with customers located in the following 9 countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Mexico, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.

Logility, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc., continues to grow its market share in the apparel industry with the addition of Next Level Apparel® and stichd to its customer community.

Next Level Apparel – one of the leading wholesale producers and sellers of premium quality blank apparel in the United States – implemented the Logility ® Digital Supply Chain Platform to modernize its demand and inventory planning processes.

Digital Supply Chain Platform to modernize its demand and inventory planning processes. stichd, a Netherlands-based product licensing company and division of PUMA, specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-quality bodywear, legwear, swimwear, and fanwear. The company selected Logility to support its ambitious growth strategy.

Key Fiscal 2022 Year to Date Financial Highlights:

Subscription fees were $42.1 million for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022, a 46% increase compared to $28.9 million for the same period last year, while Software license revenues were $5.4 million compared to $3.0 million for the same period last year.

Total revenues for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 increased 14% to $127.6 million compared to $111.4 million for the same period last year.

Recurring revenue streams for Maintenance and Cloud Services were $78.7 million and $68.8 million or 62% of total revenues for the twelve-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Maintenance revenues for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 were $36.6 million, a 8% decrease compared to $40.0 million for the same period last year.

Professional services and other revenues for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 increased 10% to $43.5 million compared to $39.6 million for the same period last year.

For the twelve months ended April 30, 2022, the Company reported operating earnings of approximately $13.2 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year, a 202% increase.

GAAP net earnings were approximately $12.8 million or $0.37 per fully diluted share for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022, a 58% increase compared to $8.1 million or $0.24 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted net earnings for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022, which exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, increased 48% to $16.0 million or $0.47 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.8 million or $0.33 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.

EBITDA increased by 73% to $17.3 million for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 compared to $10.0 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 70% to $21.3 million for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 compared to $12.5 million for the twelve months ended April 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, income tax expense and non-cash stock-based compensation.

The overall financial condition of the Company remains strong, with cash and investments of approximately $127.5 million, an increase of approximately $22.9 million when compared to April 30, 2021. During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company paid shareholder dividends of approximately $3.7 million.

“With continued strain on the global supply chain, this past year truly underscored the need companies have for more accurate demand forecasting, inventory optimization and resilient sourcing strategies. We continue to answer this call, focusing our efforts on delivering innovative solutions to market challenges and providing our customers with greater visibility into their supply chains from end to end,” said Allan Dow, CEO and President of American Software. “We provided dynamic solution updates to our customer community, driving greater efficiency, cost savings and opportunities to improve sustainability.”

“Our revenue growth accelerated to 21% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and our Cloud revenue increased 37% increase when compared to the same period last year. We are excited that our fiscal year 2022 revenue grew 14% when compared to the prior year to a Company record of $127.6 million,” continued Dow. “As our revenue is increasingly being driven by recurring subscription and maintenance revenues, we are pleased to institute annual financial targets for our fiscal year 2023.”

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Outlook

Total revenues of $132.5 million to $135.0 million, including total recurring revenues of $86.5 million to $89.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.0 million based on investments for growth and employee retention.

Company and Technology

Allan Dow was recognized by Food Logistics as a 2022 Rock Star of the Supply Chain. The annual award program recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Logility also announced its latest software release, which supports elevated planning across the product life cycle, from concept to delivery. Logility 21.03 builds on the platform’s comprehensive supply chain planning capabilities with additional functionality to enable transparency throughout the product life cycle. These enhancements further Logility’s mission to help its customers optimize their supply chains and commit to their sustainability goals.

About American Software, Inc.

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities, delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc. is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. Customers of New Generation Computing, Inc. which are now serviced by Logility and Demand Management, include Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste and Spanx. The comprehensive American Software supply chain and retail planning portfolio delivered in the cloud includes advanced analytics, supply chain visibility, demand, inventory and replenishment planning, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, retail merchandise and assortment planning and allocation, product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing management, vendor quality and compliance, and product traceability. For more information about American Software, please visit www.amsoftware.com, call (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected].

Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company includes operating measures (ACV) and other non-GAAP financial measures (EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share) in the summary financial information provided with this press release as supplemental information relating to its operating results. This financial information is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP-compliant financial information and may be different from the operating or non-GAAP financial information used by other companies. The Company believes that this presentation of ACV, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share provides useful information to investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. ACV is a forward-looking operating measure used by management to better understand cloud services (SaaS and other related cloud services) revenue trends within the Company’s business, as it reflects the Company’s current estimate of revenue to be generated under existing customer contracts in the forward 12-month period. EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest (loss)/income & other, net, and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest (loss)/income & other, net, income tax expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; the Company’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company could experience as well as other information, please refer to the Company’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email [email protected].

Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations Information (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. 2022 2021 Pct Chg. Revenues: Subscription fees $ 11,061 $ 8,062 37 % $ 42,066 $ 28,877 46 % License fees 3,101 1,226 153 % 5,390 2,993 80 % Professional services & other 11,725 10,065 16 % 43,476 39,616 10 % Maintenance 8,762 9,213 (5 %) 36,621 39,922 (8 %) Total Revenues 34,649 28,566 21 % 127,553 111,408 14 % Cost of Revenues: Subscription services 3,324 3,117 7 % 13,383 11,884 13 % License fees 507 405 25 % 1,104 1,921 (43 %) Professional services & other 7,807 6,461 21 % 30,306 29,093 4 % Maintenance 1,456 1,922 (24 %) 6,965 7,530 (8 %) Total Cost of Revenues 13,094 11,905 10 % 51,758 50,428 3 % Gross Margin 21,555 16,661 29 % 75,795 60,980 24 % Operating expenses: Research and development 4,296 4,306 0 % 17,600 17,584 0 % Less: capitalized development – (16 ) (100 %) – (620 ) (100 %) Sales and marketing 5,633 5,102 10 % 22,867 20,304 13 % General and administrative 6,116 5,306 15 % 21,960 19,139 15 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 53 53 0 % 212 212 0 % Total Operating Expenses 16,098 14,751 9 % 62,639 56,619 11 % Operating Earnings 5,457 1,910 186 % 13,156 4,361 202 % Interest (Loss)/Income & Other, Net (778 ) 1,765 nm 681 4,487 (85 %) Earnings Before Income Taxes 4,679 3,675 27 % 13,837 8,848 56 % Income Tax Expense 1,098 623 76 % 1,055 759 39 % Net Earnings $ 3,581 $ 3,052 17 % $ 12,782 $ 8,089 58 % Earnings per common share: (1) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 22 % $ 0.38 $ 0.25 52 % Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 11 % $ 0.37 $ 0.24 54 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 33,587 32,788 33,365 32,559 Diluted 34,266 33,685 34,305 33,169 nm- not meaningful

AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. 2022 2021 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP Operating Earnings: Operating Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 5,457 $ 1,910 186 % $ 13,156 $ 4,361 202 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 53 53 0 % 212 772 (73 %) Stock-based compensation 1,045 645 62 % 3,955 2,546 55 % NON-GAAP Operating Earnings: 6,555 2,608 151 % 17,323 7,679 126 % Non-GAAP Operating Earnings, as a % of revenue 19 % 9 % 14 % 7 % Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. 2022 2021 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP EBITDA: Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 3,581 $ 3,052 17 % $ 12,782 $ 8,089 58 % Income Tax Expense 1,098 623 76 % 1,055 759 39 % Interest (Loss)/Income & Other, Net 778 (1,765 ) nm (681 ) (4,487 ) (85 %) Amortization of intangibles 768 1,011 (24 %) 3,394 4,987 (32 %) Depreciation 201 158 27 % 745 623 20 % EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) 6,426 3,079 109 % 17,295 9,971 73 % Stock-based compensation 1,045 645 62 % 3,955 2,546 55 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,471 $ 3,724 101 % $ 21,250 $ 12,517 70 % EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues 19 % 11 % 14 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of revenues 22 % 13 % 17 % 11 % Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. 2022 2021 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE: Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 3,581 $ 3,052 17 % $ 12,782 $ 8,089 58 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 39 40 (3 %) 164 631 (74 %) Stock-based compensation (2) 765 490 56 % 3,053 2,079 47 % Adjusted Net Earnings $ 4,385 $ 3,582 22 % $ 15,999 $ 10,799 48 % Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.11 18 % $ 0.47 $ 0.33 42 % Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. 2022 2021 Pct Chg. NON-GAAP Earnings Per Share Net Earnings (GAAP Basis) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 11 % $ 0.37 $ 0.24 54 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) – – – 0.01 0.02 (50 %) Stock-based compensation (2) 0.03 0.02 50 % 0.09 0.07 29 % Adjusted Net Earnings 0.13 $ 0.11 18 % 0.47 $ 0.33 42 % Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2022 2021 Pct Chg. 2022 2021 Pct Chg. Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles Cost of license $ – $ – – $ – $ 560 (100 %) Operating expenses 53 53 0 % 212 212 0 % Total amortization of acquisition-related intangibles $ 53 $ 53 0 % $ 212 $ 772 (73 %) Stock-based compensation Cost of revenues $ 58 $ 37 57 % $ 246 $ 140 76 % Research and development 107 52 106 % 380 182 109 % Sales and marketing 145 46 215 % 607 303 100 % General and administrative 735 510 44 % 2,722 1,921 42 % Total stock-based compensation $ 1,045 $ 645 62 % $ 3,955 $ 2,546 55 % (1) – Basic per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares. Diluted per share amounts for Class A shares are shown above. Diluted per share for Class B shares under the two-class method are $0.11 and $0.38 for the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2022, respectively. Diluted per share for Class B shares under the two-class method are $0.09 and $0.25 for the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2021, respectively. (2) – Tax affected using the effective tax rate excluding a discrete item related to excess tax benefit for stock options for the three and twelve month periods ended April 30, 2022 of 26.8% and 22.8% and 24.0% and 18.3% for the three and twelve month periods ended April 30, 2021, respectively. nm- not meaningful

Contacts

Vincent C. Klinges



Chief Financial Officer



American Software, Inc.



(404) 264-5477

Read full story here