AmplifAI Launches New Channel Partner Program

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–AmplifAI, the leading AI-Driven Performance Enablement Platform for employee-focused enterprises, is excited to announce the launch of its new channel partner program aimed at furthering its commitment to the channel and driving increased revenue. AmplifAI will leverage value-added technology partners who specialize in delivering advanced CX solutions to their Enterprise customers as their entry into the channel. AmplifAI has been busy building its channel foundation with several strategic partners who fit perfectly into our Ideal Partner Profile.

“We are thrilled about this new initiative, and the partners we are aligning with are all equally excited to be adding a differentiating performance enablement platform to their portfolio,” says AmplifAI’s Head of Enterprise Sales and Channel, Mike Chevraux.

In partnering with AmplifAI, partners will enhance their portfolio with a non-competitive, industry-leading coaching and performance improvement platform driven by AI. “AmplifAI brings a unique offering to Filos’ clients,” says Filos CEO, Jordan Oliverio. “AmplifAI doesn’t compete with our existing portfolio and adds a powerful coaching and employee enablement platform to our arsenal that is often overlooked and under-served by enterprise organizations. This partnership will allow us to create a better CX experience for our clients.”

Sebastian Anthony Corriere KMP NPS, Chief Contact Center and CX Strategist, VesuvITas adds, “AmplifAI improves Agent Experience, increases customer loyalty, delivers a better Customer Experience, and reduces agent turnover with a unique set of tools that can work with any contact center solution and delivers simple data visualization and dashboards. As our clients are concerned about agent turnover, I can recommend AmplifAI to help identify and mitigate employee attrition before it happens while providing predictive analytics to indicate what percentage retention improvements they can expect to see in the future.”

To learn more about AmplifAI’s new program go to www.amplifai.com/partners.

About AmplifAI

At AmplifAI, we’re applying science to make teams better. AmplifAI was founded with the goal of leveraging data to create a personalized environment that enables every employee to succeed. As more companies explore the new generation of hybrid work, innovative leaders and organizations are relying on AmplifAI to enable performance, improve people, and make work more fun —wherever work is happening. Powering success for companies like The Home Depot, GoDaddy, Premier Bank, University of Miami, and DispatchHealth. Visit https://www.amplifai.com to learn more.

