Analytics Insight Announces ‘Top 10 Impactful CDIOs of 2022’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDIO–Analytics Insight has named ‘Top 10 Impactful CDIOs of 2022’ in its June magazine issue. The issue is focusing on ambitious leaders who are combining technology strategies and business perspectives to drive organizational innovation.

The magazine issue recognizes ten trailblazers who are continuously engaging in the development of digital technologies and finding new ways to deliver them to different sectors of business and society. By shifting their focus to digital priorities, these astute leaders are entwining tech innovation with real-world business needs. They guide their companies towards growth and give them a competitive edge in the market. Here is the list of the top 10 CDIOs who are designing and creating market technology products and services that enable digital transformation across every facet of life.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Shivagami Gugan, Group Chief Technology Officer at IDC Technologies, Inc. She is a technology transformation leader with international experience in building digital strategies with 22 years of aviation and financial domain expertise. Shivagami has accomplished efficiencies with up to 4X times improvement in software release cycles. She joined IDC as their Global Group CTO to further expand their businesses.

The issue features Michel Hamilton as the Executive of the Month.

Michel Hamilton: Michel Hamilton is the Chief Strategy, Transformation & Digital Officer of Maybank Indonesia. He has over 19 years of experience with deep exposure in the banking, insurance, telecommunication, and retail industries. Michel is keen to engage with various stakeholders and identify the best approach to communicate among them.

This issue further includes,

Mayank Singh: As the Chief Digital Officer and Vice President– Marketing and Technology of Domino’s Pizza Indonesia, Mayank Singh leverages his expertise in in-depth marketing, product development, and business building to facilitate all 3Cs of the digital domain.

Sanjay Verma: Sanjay Verma is the Vice President– IT at Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. As a Technology and digital leader, he lives with the vision to take the company ahead to the next level of business and step up the ladder of success every day.

Rizwan Rajpoot: Rizwan Rajpoot is the Group Chief Digital Officer of L’azurde. She understands that data is such a broad topic and leads the company to focus on customer data. Rizwan avows, “We’re what the customers buy when they’re coming to our website.”

Vinay Barigidad: Vinay Barigidad is the Managing Director of IVL and is responsible for Operations and Project Deliveries. With over 28 years of experience in IT, Vinay is still passionate about exploring new technologies and applying them to solve business problems.

Sonia Massobrio: Sonia Massobrio is the Founder and Director of Net 4 Partners. She brings from her experiences an ethical approach toward innovation and developed herself as a public sector director. Sonia believes that technology can bring sustainable development to companies.

Andrew Bosworth: Andrew Bosworth is the CTO of Meta. Andrew graduated from Harvard in 2004 before working as a developer on Microsoft Visio for almost two years. He joined Mark Zuckerberg where he created News Feed and many early anti-abuse systems.

Gopi Kallayil: Gopi Kallayil is the Chief Evangelist, Digital Transformation and Strategy at Google. He works with Google’s sales teams and customers and helps grow customer brands through digital marketing. Earlier, he worked as Chief Evangelist for Google+.

Faraz Shafiq: Faraz Shafiq is a senior executive, leading digital transformation and enterprise modernization at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The team helps enterprises modernize their technology and application stack, data and business platforms, and products.

“Over time, digital transformation has become a vital component of every organization’s business and plan. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate top CDIOs who are steering companies through the economy’s shift from analogue to digital,” says Adilin Beatrice, Content Manager at Analytics Insight.

