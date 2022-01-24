Andersen Global Expands Footprint in the Nordic Region Through Collaboration Agreements in Finland and Denmark

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IOPartners–Andersen Global continues its expansion in the Nordic market through Collaboration Agreements with Denmark-based law firm Bachmann/Partners, and Finland-based law firm I&O Partners. Building on the capabilities of existing collaborating firms Hellström Law and Unum in Sweden, and Braekhus in Norway, these additions bolster the organization’s comprehensive and integrated tax and legal coverage to the region.

With offices in Copenhagen and Aarhus, Bachmann/Partners offers a wide range of services including tax controversy and consulting, VAT, excise tax, criminal tax law, succession and estate planning for high net worth individuals and family offices, international tax and business law. Recognized by The Legal 500 as a competitive firm in the region, Bachmann/Partners was founded in 2016 by Managing Partner Christian Bachmann and provides services to local and international clients.

“Over the years, we have built our reputation based on our extensive knowledge of the Danish business sector, specifically our specialization in all tax-law related matters,” Christian said. “We look forward to working with the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global as we maintain a competitive edge in the market and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients globally.”

Established in 2015, I&O Partners assists clients in areas including banking and finance, corporate advisory, commercial, dispute resolution, employment, mergers and acquisitions, IP tech, restructuring and private wealth. Led by Managing Partner Andrei Aganimov, the firm’s team of more than 16 professionals works closely with domestic and international businesses as well as private clients.

“The firm has grown quite rapidly since our founding nearly seven years ago and our collaboration with Andersen Global is the next step for our growth and development,” Andrei said. “Our collaboration positions us to leverage the collective strength of a global organization, exceed client expectations and provide seamless service.”

“Bachmann/Partners and I&O Partners share a strong commitment to best-in-class service and passion for stewardship and transparency,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “The teams will be great assets in meeting the growing needs of our clients and will work synergistically with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global as we continue to build out our capabilities in Northern Europe.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 11,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 360 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

