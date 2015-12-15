Animated Insights™ Named a Qualified Vendor for NYSERDA Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) + Tenants Program

The company will secure up to $400K in cash incentives per building for New York clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Animated Insights™ Inc., the leading provider of integrated building and energy intelligence solutions, including the AI: Twin 3D digital twin operating system and search engine platform, today announced that it has been named a qualified vendor for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) + Tenants program. Through a partnership with NYSERDA, Animated Insights™ will deliver smart building technology to secure up to $400K in cash incentives per building for its New York clients.

“We are thrilled that NYSERDA has named Animated Insights™ as a certified partner in their RTEM program,” says Luther Garcia, CEO of Animated Insights™. “This partnership affirms the strong and tangible energy efficiency value proposition we provide to our clients. Utilizing our AI: Twin platform in commercial buildings and tenant spaces, property owners will see a significant increase in return on investment in the New York Market.”

With 47 percent of buildings assigned an energy grade of D or lower in 2020, New York City aims to reduce carbon emissions from the most prominent buildings 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. Buildings must display an ENERGY STAR® rating and a corresponding energy efficiency A-F grade near building entrances.

According to NYSERDA, commercial office tenants are critical to achieving optimized Net Zero in a building’s overall energy consumption and carbon footprint. The RTEM program promotes the comprehensive monitoring and management of commercial office buildings’ energy, electricity demand, and carbon footprint spanning the core building areas and tenant spaces. In addition, the program provides a 33 percent cost-share incentive for eligible project expenses.

About Animated Insights™ Inc.: Animated Insights™ is the leading 3D digital twin operating system and search engine for commercial real estate. This cloud-based solution has no hardware dependencies and consolidates and organizes all building data into a single, unified source of truth. A Master Systems Integrator, the AI: Twin platform provides intelligence solutions that make buildings smarter, more efficient, and sustainable. AI: Twin revolutionizes the management of energy consumption by capturing a building’s systems and data in real time through a secure cloud-based system. Key features include availability on any device; full control capabilities; integration and normalization of all static and dynamic real estate data; scalable to a global portfolio; and full 3D representation of infrastructure.

Animated Insights™ provides turnkey solutions for IoT, Energy, and automation projects, including consulting and engineering design. The firm has industry-leading vendor relationships for sourcing all solution components and certified engineers for installations, start-up, and project commissioning. Combined with 24/7 managed services via an ON-DEMAND Building Operations Center (BOC) and chat. The company leverages best-in-class 3D digital twin technology to provide cutting-edge solutions, ranging from lighting, temperature, and carbon emission automation controls, to exponentially reducing and altering energy costs.

