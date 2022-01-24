Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $8.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

WARREN, N.J., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients’ problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor and certain of the Company’s executives, for the purchase and sale of 8,850,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,850,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price per share (and accompanying warrant) of $0.96 for the institutional investor and $1.09 for the Company’s executives in a registered direct offering.

The warrants to be issued to the institutional investor and the Company’s executives will have a five-year term, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $0.96 per share.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 8, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $8.5 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering. Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as a financial advisor for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254775) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected].

Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aquestive

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients’ problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives. We are developing orally administered products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has five commercialized products on the U.S. market, four licensed products and one stand-alone proprietary product to date, Sympazan® (clobazam) oral film for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Our licensees market their products in the U.S. and around the world. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on treating diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS, and an earlier stage pipeline for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the completion of the registered direct offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the registered direct offering and the intended use of proceeds from the registered direct offering; the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business including with respect to our clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals, supply chain, manufacture, and distribution; sale of and demand for our products; our liquidity and availability of capital resources.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include risks associated with the Company's development work, clinical trials, FDA approval processes, market acceptance, intellectual property, regulatory compliance, and general economic conditions. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

PharmFilm®, Sympazan® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

