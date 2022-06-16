Arctic Wolf’s Global Expansion and New Offerings Accelerate Channel Program Growth

New incident response offerings and enhanced partner training program highlight Arctic Wolf’s unique ability to build global channel programs at scale

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf ®, a leader in security operations, today announced that the global expansion of the company and advanced new offerings further accelerated Arctic Wolf as a security operations partner of choice for the channel community. Over the past year, the company experienced both a record number of transactions and registered deals from its channel partners. As part of its annual Channel Day held on June 15, 2022, Arctic Wolf is launching new incident response offerings and expanding the training and enablement programs it provides to partners which will allow its partner community to take further advantage of the growing global demand for Arctic Wolf’s expanded portfolio of security operations solutions.

Arctic Wolf will now provide its partners with the ability to offer incident response capabilities directly from Tetra Defense, Arctic Wolf’s incident response business unit. For many companies that experience a major cybersecurity event, incident response activities are coordinated through their cyber insurer, but with almost 40% of organizations lacking cyber insurance coverage according to a recent survey, many businesses turn to their channel partner for guidance in the event of a cybersecurity breach. Members of the Arctic Wolf Partner Program will now be able to offer:

$0 Incident Response Retainers: Eligible Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response customers will receive priority access to the Tetra Defense incident response team without having to pay any additional upfront costs.

“Many cybersecurity companies struggle to succeed in the channel, but thanks to Arctic Wolf’s commitment to a channel-centric go-to-market strategy, we are a company that is uniquely attuned to the needs and wants of both our channel partner network and the broader channel community,” said Bob Skelley, senior vice president, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “By enabling our partners to offer Tetra Defense’s incident response capabilities, our partner community can now offer solutions from Arctic Wolf that span the entire NIST cybersecurity framework, which will help enable their customers to be more effective at managing and reducing cyber risk.”

Arctic Wolf channel partners benefit from robust incentives, exceptional enablement tools and advanced technical support that allow them to offer valuable security operations expertise and solutions to their end customers. This commitment to the channel partner community has resulted in the Arctic Wolf Partner Program growing to over 900 total members, including over 75 in EMEA, where the company expanded less than a year ago.

As part of the company’s annual Channel Day, Arctic Wolf extended partner benefits even further through the launch of an enhanced Partner Sales Training Program. The program offers a comprehensive set of virtual training courses designed to provide channel partners with a deep understanding of the diverse security industry landscape, as well as sales and marketing guidance meant to help grow their business.

The new incident response offerings and enhanced partner training program underscore Arctic Wolf’s commitment to providing its partners access to leading solutions, programs, and personnel. In December 2021, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response was named the top Managed Detection and Response (MDR) product by CRN, sweeping several of the awards’ judging subcategories focused on technology, customer need, and business value. CRN also lauded Arctic Wolf with multiple awards over the past twelve months including:

To see highlights from Arctic Wolf’s 2022 Channel Day, including the full list of Arctic Wolf’s Partner of the Year award winners, visit Arctic Wolf’s blog.

