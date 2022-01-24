Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces CFO Transition Plan

Chief Financial Officer Brenda R. Schroer to transition from the Company on December 30, 2022

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (“Aris” or the “Company”) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Brenda R. Schroer will conclude her role with the Company during the second half of this year. Ms. Schroer plans to remain in her current role until a successor is named, at which time she will continue with the Company to support the new Chief Financial Officer until her departure date of December 30, 2022.

The Company will consider both internal and external candidates before naming a successor.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Brenda for the significant contributions she has made to Aris,” said Founder and Executive Chairman Bill Zartler. “Brenda has been instrumental in leading the Company’s efforts to transition from a private to public company through our initial public offering process. After serving as a director and active member of the board of our predecessor Company prior to the IPO, we are grateful that she graciously agreed to join us to help lead Aris to this point as Chief Financial Officer and we appreciate everything she’s done for the Company.”

“Brenda’s meaningful contributions to Aris since joining us as CFO in advance of our sustainability-linked bond offering and initial public offering have been invaluable,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Amanda Brock. “Her commitment to excellence and overall contributions were critical during this period in the Company’s efforts to hire key positions, improve the depth of the finance and administrative organization and strengthen the management team’s capabilities. She has been a true partner to me personally, and I appreciate her professionalism and willingness to work with us to ensure a smooth transition.”

“I have truly enjoyed my time at Aris and the experience of being a part of the Company’s initial public offering as well as participating in the inaugural offering of sustainability-linked bonds in the produced water infrastructure industry,” said Schroer. “It’s been my pleasure to continue to build out our financial team and processes and a privilege to work with the board and leadership team. Aris has never been stronger, and I believe the Company is well positioned for continued growth.”

Ms. Schroer joined Aris in March 2021 as Interim Chief Financial Officer to support the Company’s sustainability-linked bond offering and subsequently accepted the Chief Financial Officer position in June 2021 to facilitate Aris’s initial public offering. She currently serves as Audit Committee Chair on the Board of Directors of Antero Resources Corporation. Prior to her current role, Ms. Schroer served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Concho Resources Inc. until it was acquired by ConocoPhillips and as a board member of Aris’s predecessor company, Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC, from July 2019 through February 2021. Before her role as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Ms. Schroer served in other capacities at Concho Resources Inc., including Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer. She began her career at Ernst & Young LLP most recently serving in the national accounting practice.

