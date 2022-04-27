As Markets Tumble, Financial Advisors Rethink Growth Prospects, Finds Natixis Investment Managers 2022 Survey of Financial Professionals

Canadian financial advisors look for double-digit growth in their business, primarily driven by new assets from new clients.

Vast majority of client assets are now in model portfolios as focus of wealth management business transitions from portfolio management to holistic financial planning.

Advisors see generational wealth transfer as crucial to business success, but only one-third prioritize next-generation heirs as new business targets.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial advisors are looking to increase client assets under management (AUM) by 5% (median) this year, and with little of that likely to come from market performance, they are counting primarily on new assets from new clients to grow their business, according to findings from Natixis Investment Managers (IM) 2022 Survey of Financial Professionals, published today.





Natixis IM surveyed 150 financial advisors across Canada, as part of a larger global survey of 2,700 financial professionals. The Canadian findings presented here provide insight about advisors’ growth strategies, the challenges they face, and how they are adapting their business to changes in the market.

Over the next three years, financial advisors are targeting a median annualized growth rate in AUM of 15% and 10 new clients per year. While the long bull market helped turbo charge asset growth over the past ten years, advisors aren’t counting on double-digit returns over the long term. Rather, the survey suggests that advisors are looking to catch a tailwind from the vast amount of money in motion, including rollover retirement assets and the transfer of significant generational wealth. Many may be hard-pressed to hit their targets unless they also adapt their business practices and assumptions.

The survey found:

Client acquisition is the most difficult way for advisors to go about growing their business. When asked which business growth strategy is most challenging, they were two times more likely to say winning new assets from new clients (45%) than gaining more assets from existing clients (20%). Nearly one in three (29%) say retaining clients is most challenging.

65% of advisors say that establishing relationships with clients’ next-generation heirs is the most important factor for the growth of their business, yet 50% say it’s difficult to make progress at it since it takes so much time.

59% say that demonstrating their value beyond portfolio construction is one of the most important factors for their success, but 42% say it’s challenging because of the time needed to deliver a broader range of advice and services.

“Advisors have to expand their capacity to grow their business while meeting the needs of new and existing clients,” said David Giunta, President and Chief Executive Officer for the U.S. at Natixis Investment Managers. “Advisory relationships are no longer defined by transactions in an investment portfolio, but rather by a deeper understanding of clients’ financial needs and the services they feel add the most value for the money. Technology and product innovation are helping advisors deliver the consistent investment experience clients expect while supporting the transition of their business to a broader focus on financial planning.”

Modeling the business for new clients

One key way advisors are expanding their capacity on the planning side is by using model portfolios on the investing side. On average, 84% of client assets under management are in model portfolios, including 47% of assets in models that advisors build themselves, 29% in models built and managed by their firm, and 23% from third-party asset managers.

The survey found:

83% of financial advisors find that financial planning services are what clients whose assets are in model portfolios value most about the relationship, followed by tax management (60%), financial education and engagement with family members (51%), and trust and estate planning services (50%).

Among the small percentage (16%) of advisors who don’t use model portfolios, half (54%) say that personally building clients’ investment portfolios is essential to their value proposition.

“The actively-managed, risk-adjusted performance features inherent in model portfolios make them particularly compelling in the current market environment,” said Marina Gross, Co-Head of Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. “Our portfolio consulting practice shows that core moderate-risk model portfolios consistently deliver higher risk-adjusted returns with less volatility than the broad market, enabling advisors to focus more time on long-term goals, than short-term performance.”

The survey found the most effective ways financial advisors are incorporating model portfolios into their practice are by:

Transitioning assets on a case-by-case basis, depending on each client’s willingness (65%)

Focusing on new assets from new clients (39%)

Transitioning client assets in phases, eventually moving the entire client base into model portfolios over time (34%)

About one in three advisors (29%) have found it effective to focus their use of model portfolios on retirement drawdown clients, while one in four (25%) say it was best to take the plunge and move their entire book of business into model portfolios all at once. Few have found it particularly effective to reserve their use of model portfolios for clients who represent less revenue potential, including clients with lower balances (15%) and younger clients (12%).

Prospecting efforts come into focus

In their search for new clients, financial advisors are looking in all the usual places, with most (77%) considering the life stages of their prospects. Almost all advisors (98%) say that pre-retirees, or people between the ages of 50 and 60, are their top priority, while 64% focus on prospects who are at or just entering retirement. Seven in ten (70%) prioritize older accumulators, or people between the ages of 35 and 50 who are in their peak earning years and likely in need of comprehensive financial services to address multiple financial goals such as saving for retirement, funding education, and managing debt.

Given the market environment and generational transfer of wealth underway, advisors may be missing opportunities to reach the oldest and youngest group of potential clients.

Only 33% of financial advisors are focused on post-retirees, many of who are drawing down versus accumulating assets but who still need robust financial planning and advice to protect, use and pass on their assets.

34% place a high priority on prospecting for clients between the ages of 18 and 35, members of Generations Y and Z, who represent the fastest-growing segments of Canada’s population1.

Beyond age segmentation, advisors are tailoring their business offering and business development strategies to appeal to specific high-valued groups. When asked which segments they are prioritizing for client acquisition and retention, the survey found that, again, advisors might be overlooking opportunities to meet the distinct needs of certain segments, namely women and the LGBT+ community. Moreover, relatively few are targeting next-generation heirs despite their importance to the success of their business.

The survey found:

83% of advisors are focused on professionals, such as lawyers, doctors, and corporate executives and nearly as many (75%) are targeting business owners

75% are focused on HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet)

35% prioritize next-generation heirs

29% are concentrating on the needs of women

4% are focused on the LGBTQ community

Natixis Investment Manager’s global report on the findings of its 2022 survey of Financial Advisors can be found here.

1 Statistics Canada, Census of Population, 2021, reported in A generational portrait of Canada’s aging population from the 2021 Census, released April 27, 2022.

Methodology

Natixis Investment Managers surveyed 150 financial advisors across Canada, as part of a larger global survey of 2,700 financial professionals in 16 countries. Data were gathered in March and April 2022 by the research firm CoreData with additional analysis conducted by the Natixis Center for Investor Insights.

About the Natixis Center for Investor Insight

The Natixis Center for Investor Insight is a global research initiative focused on the critical issues shaping today’s investment landscape. The Center examines sentiment and behavior, market outlooks and trends, and risk perceptions of institutional investors, financial professionals and individuals around the world. Our goal is to fuel a more substantive discussion of issues with a 360° view of markets and insightful analysis of investment trends.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers1 with more than $1.3 trillion assets under management2 (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2021 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 15th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2020.



2 Assets under management (“AUM”) of current affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2022 are $1,320.6 billion (€1,187.6 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.



3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. There can be no assurance that developments will transpire as forecasted.

The data shown represents the opinion of those surveyed, and may change based on market and other conditions. It should not be construed as investment advice.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. No investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee return or eliminate risk in all market environments.

4803645.1.1

Contacts

Press:

Kelly Cameron



Tel: + 1 617-449-2543



[email protected]