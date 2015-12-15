Atreca Appoints Stephen Gould, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced the appointment of Stephen Gould, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.

“Stephen is an exceptional scientific leader with particular experience in the development of weaponized antibody-based therapeutics, and we are excited to welcome him to the Atreca team,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer of Atreca. “Our discovery platform has proven to be highly productive in generating promising tumor-selective lead antibodies against novel targets and target epitopes, and Stephen’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build and advance our preclinical pipeline.”

Dr. Gould is joining Atreca following 15 years at Genentech, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Executive Director, Translational Oncology. At Genentech, Dr. Gould led a team focused on developing tumor specific antibodies weaponized with immune-targeting arms or drug payloads for use in both hematologic and solid tumors, including two approved medicines. Prior to joining Genentech, Dr. Gould served as Senior Director, Oncology at Curis. Dr. Gould received his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut Health Center in Development Biology and held postdoctoral fellowships at the University of California San Francisco in the department of Orthopedic Surgery, and University of Virginia in the Department of Biology.

“Atreca has built a powerful discovery and development platform based on a unique approach to identifying tumor-targeting antibodies from human immune responses,” said Dr. Gould. “I am pleased to join Atreca’s talented scientific team and look forward to helping advance the Company’s highly promising pipeline of novel, weaponized antibodies.”

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody targeting a novel ribonucleoprotein complex, as well as ATRC-301, an antibody drug conjugate targeting a novel epitope on EphA2. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients, and ATRC-301 is in IND-enabling studies. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Source: Atreca, Inc.