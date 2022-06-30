Avantor Named Best Company for Upstream Processing and Single-Use Solutions at BMK 2022

Awards recognize Avantor innovations that allow the biopharmaceutical industry to bring therapies to market more efficiently



Incheon, Korea, June 30, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, acquired awards for the best company in upstream processing and single-use solutions at the Biologics Manufacturing Korea (BMK) 2022 conference.

Sang Kyu Lee, Representative Director – Avantor Korea/Japan (Left), James Hwang, Head of Application, Asia, Middle East & Africa – Biopharma after receiving the Awards for Best Company in Single-use Solutions and Upstream Processing at BMK 2022

This is the second consecutive year that Avantor has been recognized for its upstream processing capabilities, a testament to its ongoing investment and innovations including development of high-purity raw materials, reagents and differentiated cell culture processes. In single-use solutions, Avantor received the best company award for the third consecutive year. Avantor was recognized for strengthening production capabilities and establishing an optimized supply chain in collaboration with global partners to respond to the growing need of biopharmaceutical manufacturers for single-use solutions.

Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President, Biopharma Asia Middle East & Africa for Avantor said, “Avantor’s single-use solutions enable biomanufacturers to bring new therapies to market faster and improve global health. Our local teams have expertise and experience across multiple processes that drive therapies forward from prototype development to system design, production and delivery. We offer the choice, agility and speed needed to support the evolving life-sciences market in Korea and across the region.”

Sang Kyu Lee, Representative Director for Avantor Korea & Japan said, “We are proud to be recognized for Avantor’s ability to support biopharmaceutical manufacturers through our comprehensive product portfolio and customer-driven production technologies. We continue to introduce innovations that allow life-changing therapies to reach the patients who need them.”

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

About The Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards

The Korea Bioprocessing Excellence Awards aims to recognize organizations within Korea that have engaged in substantial efforts to innovate, optimize processes and uphold a high level of efficacy, quality and safety in biological products manufacturing.

