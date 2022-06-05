Avionté Introduces Avionté INSIGHTS, the Next Generation Business Intelligence Tool Designed for the Future of Staffing

Avionté INSIGHTS delivers unique capabilities to improve financial outcomes and support a talent centric staffing model

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing, recruiting, and talent enablement software today introduced Avionté INSIGHTS, a next generation business intelligence (BI) tool that empowers staffing agencies to make critical strategic decisions quickly and confidently in a rapidly evolving industry. Avionté INSIGHTS is the only platform that seamlessly combines front and back office data with talent centric data; links them back to core financial outcomes; and delivers them in a single, secure, and scalable data architecture.

“Staffing firms need to have the right instrumentation in place to drive profitability and growth ahead of their peers,” said Avionté CEO Rishabh Mehrotra. “By unifying front office, back office, and talent data, agencies will be able to quickly identify what’s working, what isn’t, and where to focus. They can optimize workflows and processes to better compete in a rapidly evolving market. Ultimately, Avionté INSIGHTS will empower our clients to make faster, more strategic decisions to help build the future of staffing.”

Unlike the hub and spoke data models employed by many staffing software vendors, Avionté INSIGHTS takes full advantage of the end-to-end staffing workflows supported by the AviontéBOLD staffing platform, enabling customers to:

Analyze gross profits by customer, talent, branch location, or industry

Monitor the cost of talent acquisition by source to manage the cost of job boards

Track talent progression through all stages of recruitment

Manage pay rate to bill rate ratios

Manage all critical client, operational, and financial metrics in one place

The design of INSIGHTS reflects Avionté’s belief that staffing agencies operating on the BOLD software platform should have all the essential instrumentation they need out of the box to manage their businesses, combined with user friendly interactive dashboards and reports that can be shared securely online, via email, or print. Avionté INSIGHTS also provides self-service user authorization with role based security to grant or limit access to sensitive financial and personal data.

Beyond its current capabilities, however, Avionté elected to develop its next generation BI tool to address the emerging analytics challenges associated with talent-facing data. As Mehrotra noted, “The staffing industry is now focused on digitizing the entire talent user experience through mobile applications such as Avionté’s 24/7 mobile platform. This new technology will not only revolutionize the way staffing agencies interact with talent but will also offer unprecedented access to talent data with extraordinary predictive power. BI tools will need to scale to handle large volumes of talent-facing data. Any information that could help agencies acquire and retain talent and fill job requisitions faster will be critical to success.”

